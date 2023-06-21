What You Need to Know About the Opioid Settlement Funds
By Aneri Pattani and Hannah Norman and Oona Tempest

The money, which comes from companies like Purdue Pharma, McKesson, CVS, and others that made, distributed, and sold opioid painkillers,  is meant as restitution for their roles in fueling the epidemic. KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani breaks down the money’s path – from when it lands to how it’s spent.

