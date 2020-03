En el condado de Los Angeles, latinos mayores pueden votar gracias a máquinas móviles

Richard Hernandez used the new voting machines at the Disabled Resources Center in Long Beach, California, where he works as an advocate. He said the machines were user-friendly and accommodated his wheelchair. (Anna Almendrala/California Healthline)

Alicia Turcios and Maria Melendez voted for the first time at the AltaMed PACE in Chinatown, an adult day care center located in Los Angeles. The two have been friends for six years, and both use walkers because of knee pain. (Anna Almendrala/California Healthline)

The multipurpose room is the hub of activity at the AltaMed PACE center in L.A.’s Chinatown. (Anna Almendrala/California Healthline)

