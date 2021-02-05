Journalists Explore Inefficiency and Inequities of Vaccine Rollout

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber spoke about the covid-19 vaccine rollout for WAMU’s “1A” on Jan. 29.
KHN social media manager Chaseedaw Giles discussed racial disparities in covid vaccine distribution with NBC LX News on Feb. 3.
- Read “As Vaccine Rollout Expands, Black Americans Still Left Behind” by KHN data reporter Hannah Recht and KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber.
KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed why President Joe Biden’s use of the Defense Production Act might not get more vaccines to market faster with NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday” on Jan. 30.
- Read “Why Even Presidential Pressure Might Not Get More Vaccine to Market Faster” by KHN senior correspondent Liz Szabo, Tribble, California Healthline editor Arthur Allen and KHN senior correspondent Jay Hancock.
KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed why covid-19 vaccine distribution has been chaotic and hard to get for the people who need it with WGN’s John Williams on Feb. 3.
California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed how the state’s slow vaccine rollout is helping fuel efforts to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom with KQED’s Forum on Feb. 2, and on Slate’s “What Next” podcast on Feb. 1.
- Read Hart’s “Vaccination Chaos Fuels Push to Recall Newsom”
KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell spoke about the ways in which rural communities are getting creative with vaccine distribution on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Feb. 1.
- Read Bichell’s “At Colorado’s Rural Edges, Vaccines Help Assisted Living Homes Crack Open the Doors”
KHN correspondent Anna Almendrala discussed the lifting of California’s outdoor dining ban with KPBS’ “Midday Edition” on Feb. 3.
- Read Almendrala’s “A Recipe for Trouble? Reversal of California Outdoor Dining Ban Has Heads Spinning”
California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester discussed how the U.S. can keep new covid variants in check on KPCC’s “AirTalk” on Jan. 29.
- Read Barry-Jester’s “Can the US Keep Covid Variants in Check? Here’s What It Takes”
Tribble also discussed KHN’s “Where It Hurts” podcast with Public Radio Tulsa’s “Medical Monday” on Jan. 25 and the “Rural Matters” podcast on Jan. 22.
- Tribble hosts “No Mercy,” the first season of “Where It Hurts.” Click here to listen to Chapter 1.