Watch: Let’s Talk About Trump’s Health Care Policies

Polls say health care is consistently at the top of voters’ minds in this election cycle. And President Donald Trump clearly wants to own the issue, often talking about the “wins” stemming from his administration’s policies.

In this video explainer, KHN correspondent Shefali Luthra examines the president’s talking points on a range of topics — from insurance coverage, access to care and affordability issues to preexisting condition protections and prescription drug costs.

This story was produced by Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation.