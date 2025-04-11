Biomedical Research Hub Coming To San Diego: Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis plans to build a $1.1 billion research hub in San Diego as part of its $23 billion investment in U.S. operations over the next five years. It will create nearly 1,000 jobs at Novartis and about 4,000 jobs in the U.S. as the company adds seven facilities. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

California Sues To Preserve Covid Funds For Schools: California sued Thursday to block the Trump administration from taking back more than $200 million in federal funding intended to support the academic recovery of students whose education was disrupted by the covid pandemic. Part of that funding is used to support student mental health services. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

