California Creates Housing Agency: After years of soaring rents, increasingly out-of-reach home prices and an enduring homelessness crisis that touches every corner of the state, California is finally creating a state agency exclusively focused on housing issues. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Doctoral Student Develops Software Program That Scans An Entire Genome: A Ph.D. graduate student in biomolecular engineering at UC Santa Cruz has created an innovative software program called CRISPRware, which makes the process of gene editing faster and easier for researchers, including those developing treatments for genetic conditions such as sickle cell disease or cystic fibrosis. Read more from the East Bay Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.