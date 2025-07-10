LA Homelessness Prevention Is Working: A Los Angeles County pilot program that seeks out people at high risk of homelessness and tries to help them stay off the streets and out of shelters is showing early signs of success, according to a study. Results show that people who enrolled in the prevention program were 71% less likely to end up in homeless shelters or to be found on the streets. Read more from LAist. Scroll down for more about homelessness in California.
Life Expectancy In California Still Hasn’t Rebounded: During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus caused life expectancy in California to plummet. More than two years after the pandemic-related public health emergency was declared over, life expectancy for Californians has not fully recovered. Today, however, drug overdoses and cardiovascular disease are driving down average lifespans. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
CalMatters:
How Trump's Budget Will Change Health Care In California
The new federal budget signed into law by President Donald Trump is expected to raise some health care insurance premiums and force millions off coverage, reverberating the most in lower-income families and communities that are already struggling. Trump’s new budget reduces spending for Medicaid — called Medi-Cal in California — by $1 trillion over the next 10 years. These savings would happen in part because new requirements will result in people falling off coverage. (Ibarra and Hwang, 7/10)
The Oaklandside:
Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Yesterday, The Oaklandside reported on the GOP’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a piece of federal legislation that President Donald Trump signed into law on the Fourth of July. Rep. Lateefah Simon and other Oakland elected officials spoke out immediately, charging that the bill’s massive cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, and other social services would be devastating to Oakland’s residents; The Oaklandside also reported that Mayor Barbara Lee had been noticeably silent. (Wolfe and Orenstein, 7/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Cuts Force Children's Hospitals To Make Tough Choices
Children’s hospitals say the trickle-down effects of reduced Medicaid funding due to the recently passed healthcare cuts will hit one of the most vulnerable populations the program was built to protect. Medicaid changes in the law President Donald Trump signed Friday weren’t aimed directly at children enrolled in the program. However, leaders at children’s hospitals say new limitations on state-directed payments and provider taxes will put a dent in revenue and could force them to cut services. (Hudson, 7/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Cuts In Tax Law Force Providers To Prepare For The Worst
The big bill is now the big law, and the healthcare industry is scrambling to work out how to cope with more than $1 trillion in cuts and a tangle of new red tape. In the immediate aftermath of President Donald Trump enacting his “One Big Beautiful Bill” on Friday, providers and healthcare system experts said there are three main areas of focus for the health sector: learning the new law, planning to deal with its worst impacts and doing everything possible to get Congress to mitigate the damage. (McAuliff, 7/9)
Los Angeles Times:
Trump Administration Sues California Over Transgender Athletes, Putting Billions Of Dollars At Risk
The Trump administration on Wednesday sued California for allowing transgender athletes to compete on school sports teams that match their gender identity, alleging state officials violated federal civil rights law by discriminating against women, a legal action that threatens billions of dollars in federal education funds. (Blume and Kaleem, 7/9)
Stat:
DOJ Issues Subpoenas Related To Gender-Affirming Care
The Department of Justice has issued “nearly 20 subpoenas” to clinics that provide gender-affirming care in relation to “transition-related investigations,” DOJ chief of staff Chad Mizelle said at an event held by the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday. The department has also issued subpoenas to major manufacturers of “the drugs used in trans-related medical interventions” in relation to investigations around drug marketing laws and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, Mizelle added. (Gaffney, 7/9)
CNN:
HHS Abruptly Calls Off Meeting Of Expert Panel On Preventive Care, Raising Questions About Its Future
The US Department of Health and Human Services called off an upcoming meeting of expert advisers on preventive health care, raising questions about the future of the longtime nonpolitical advisory group. (Owermohle, Tirrell and Luhby, 7/9)
LAist:
Immigration Sweeps And Health Data Sharing Are Pushing Some Local Immigrant Families Out Of Medi-Cal
Healthcare providers across Southern California say some undocumented and mixed-status families are abandoning the public health system and much needed care, citing reports that Medi-Cal data was shared with federal agents to assist recent immigration enforcement sweeps. The Trump administration’s alleged data sharing is also at the center of a lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 19 other states. Bonta said in a statement that the White House has “upended longstanding privacy protections” by sharing sensitive health information with ICE. (Torres, 7/9)
Capital & Main:
With A Jar Of Blood As Evidence, Detained Man Tells Immigration Judge 'I Am Dying Little By Little'
Medical records from Kaiser Permanente show that José went to a Los Angeles emergency room in April 2024, where doctors documented rectal bleeding and anemia, among other health concerns. The doctors tried to hospitalize him but, because no beds were available, they eventually sent him home, instructing him to follow up with a colonoscopy as soon as possible, according to the records. (Morrissey, 7/8)
Los Angeles Times:
How A Century Of Decisions Wrought L.A.'s Homeless Crisis
As a teenager in the late 1970s, Steve Richardson was sweeping and stocking shelves at a toy store on the edge of L.A.’s Skid Row when he noticed the first signs of a monumental change in the city. Day after day, workers, hired from the surrounding streets to unload trucks full of toys, would take the empty boxes and transform them into makeshift shelters where they would spend the night. “They were called cardboard condos,” said Richardson, a Skid Row leader now known as General Dogon. “They went on block after block.” (Landsberg and Holland, 7/10)
Los Angeles Times:
A Timeline Of Homelessness In Los Angeles
Los Angeles experienced its first wide-scale homelessness during two periods of national upheaval — the Great Depression and the housing crunch after World War II. In both cases, the crises abated. In the 1970s, though, economic events and public policy decisions conspired to drive people onto the streets again — and, ever since, Los Angeles has suffered chronic homelessness, with more unsheltered people than any other city in the United States. (Kuo, 7/10)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. Must Remove 9,800 Encampments. But Are Homeless People Getting Housed?
In 2022, city leaders reached a legal settlement with the nonprofit L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, promising to create 12,915 homeless beds or other housing opportunities by June 2027. Eventually, they also agreed to remove 9,800 homeless encampments by June 2026 — with an encampment defined as an individual tent, makeshift structure, car or recreational vehicle. (Zahniser, 7/9)
Los Angeles Times:
Homeless Service Veteran Sarah Mahin To Lead New L.A. County Homelessness Agency
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday picked a director for its new homelessness agency, turning to an executive that officials praised for her two decades of experience in helping people get off the streets. In a unanimous vote, supervisors approved Sarah Mahin and a $375,000 annual salary for her to lead the Department of Homeless Services and Housing, which formally launches Jan. 1. (Khouri, 7/8)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Future Of Sebastopol’s Homeless Outreach Services In Limbo. Could Police Do The Job?
Sebastopol’s homeless population totaled 78 individuals in 2022, 87 in 2023 and 118 in 2024. Data for 2025 has not yet been released. (Windsor, 7/9)
North Bay Business Journal:
Napa Malpractice Insurer's #1.3 Billion Merger Clears Regulatory Hurdle
Napa-based The Doctors Company is set to take an even larger position as the nation’s largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer. The Napa-based company’s planned merger with another large provider of such coverage just passed a key regulatory milestone. (Quackenbush, 7/9)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Patient Sues Kaiser Alleging Infection Linked To 2023 Sterilization Issue
A former patient who developed a life-threatening infection after undergoing knee replacement surgery in 2023 is suing Kaiser Permanente San Diego, alleging that the medical complication occurred “as a result” of “sterilization lapses” at the provider’s Zion Medical Center in Grantville. (Sisson, 7/9)
The Desert Sun:
Paid For Health Insurance From These Providers? Californians, You May Get Money In Settlement
Californians who paid for health insurance from certain providers may be owed some money as part of a recent $228.5 million settlement. (Barraza, 7/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Pharmacy Groups Call On Insurers To Preserve Vaccine Coverage
A coalition of pharmacy organizations, including the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, has called for major U.S. health insurers to preserve existing vaccine coverage without increasing patient cost-sharing. In letters sent to major insurers including UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Cigna, Kaiser Permanente and trade groups such as AHIP and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, the organizations expressed concerns about the potential coverage changes following updates by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, according to a July 8 news release from the ASHP. (Murphy, 7/9)
CBS News:
Triple-Digit Heat Wave In Southern California Valleys, Deserts Increases Health Concerns
A triple-digit heat wave arrives in Southern California on Wednesday, affecting inland communities, increasing health concerns. A KCAL News Next Weather Alert is in effect through Friday for the Inland Empire, valleys and high deserts. The alert was issued to warn communities about the weather event that will likely alter daily life. The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory, which will go into effect at 10 a.m. and remain until 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. (Hylton, 7/9)
Times of San Diego:
SD Women’s Foundation Gifts $240K To Fight Senior Isolation
In June 2025, SDWF members awarded $240,000 in multi-year, unrestricted funding to four outstanding organizations tackling a critical issue: senior isolation and loneliness—a growing challenge linked to serious health risks and reduced quality of life among older adults. (Sklar, 7/9)
Voice of OC:
OC Supervisors Reject Staff Recommendation, Keep Therapy Contractor Onboard
Orange County Supervisors overrode their staff’s recommendation last month to hang onto their primary mental health contractor, offering a rare public rebuke of county executives with some supervisors saying the staff bungled their review of the program. ... Now, county staff are continuing to work with their longtime contractor Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services after supervisors narrowly voted 3-2 on June 24 to extend their partnership despite concerns over how they were going to pay for services. (Biesiada, 7/9)
Voice of San Diego:
San Diego Unified Officially Has A Cell Phone Ban
After months of discussion, San Diego Unified’s board on Tuesday night voted unanimously to adopt a new policy that bans cell phone use during most of the school day. ... The crackdown itself is, at least partly, in response to a growing body of research that shows just how damaging cell phones and social media can be to kids’ mental health and their ability to learn. (McWhinney, 7/9)
CIDRAP:
US Measles Cases Reach New Post-Elimination High
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today reported 21 more measles cases from the past week, pushing the year’s total above a record set in 2019 for the most cases since the disease was eliminated in the United States in 2000. So far this year, 1,288 cases have been reported from 39 states, and 88% have been part of 27 outbreaks. Among confirmed cases, 92% occurred in people who are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. (Schnirring, 7/9)
CNN:
The Diseases That Could Return As Vaccination Rates Decline — And Why You Should Care
Measles have surged to a record high, with more cases reported this year than any year since the disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000. This disappointing record comes amid falling childhood vaccination rates: Coverage against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, polio and pertussis is declining in more than 30 states, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Hetter, 7/9)