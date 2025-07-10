LA Homelessness Prevention Is Working: A Los Angeles County pilot program that seeks out people at high risk of homelessness and tries to help them stay off the streets and out of shelters is showing early signs of success, according to a study. Results show that people who enrolled in the prevention program were 71% less likely to end up in homeless shelters or to be found on the streets. Read more from LAist. Scroll down for more about homelessness in California.

Life Expectancy In California Still Hasn’t Rebounded: During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus caused life expectancy in California to plummet. More than two years after the pandemic-related public health emergency was declared over, life expectancy for Californians has not fully recovered. Today, however, drug overdoses and cardiovascular disease are driving down average lifespans. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

