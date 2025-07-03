‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Curtail Abortion Access In California: The ability to get an abortion in California could be substantially reduced by the “Big Beautiful Bill.” The legislation eliminates federal Medicaid funding for any type of medical care to organizations that perform abortions. Planned Parenthood says its 115 clinics in California serve about one-third of its patients nationwide — nearly 1 million per year, about 80% of whom are low-income patients on Medi-Cal. Clinics that remain open might have to limit their services. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

California Bars Must Provide Drink Lids To Prevent Drug-Spiking: California bars must now offer lids for drinks upon request, a measure intended to prevent drinks from being spiked with drugs. The law, which took effect Tuesday, builds on existing legislation requiring bars to offer drug testing strips. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Daily Edition will not be published Friday or Monday in observance of July Fourth. Look for it again on Tuesday, July 8.

