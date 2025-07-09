UC Health, Blue Shield Of California Reach Deal, Assuring Access To Care: Tens of thousands of patients who get medical care at UCSF and five other UC Health academic medical centers statewide through Blue Shield of California can continue accessing services at in-network rates after UC Health and Blue Shield reached a contract agreement. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Los Robles Shutters Children’s Ward: As of July 1, children experiencing medical emergencies can still go to and be treated at Thousand Oaks’ Los Robles Regional Medical Center, but once stabilized, they cannot stay. Citing a low volume of patients, Hospital Corporation of America closed the medical center’s 12-bed pediatric care ward. Read more from the Thousand Oaks Acorn.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.