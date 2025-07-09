UC Health, Blue Shield Of California Reach Deal, Assuring Access To Care: Tens of thousands of patients who get medical care at UCSF and five other UC Health academic medical centers statewide through Blue Shield of California can continue accessing services at in-network rates after UC Health and Blue Shield reached a contract agreement. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Los Robles Shutters Children’s Ward: As of July 1, children experiencing medical emergencies can still go to and be treated at Thousand Oaks’ Los Robles Regional Medical Center, but once stabilized, they cannot stay. Citing a low volume of patients, Hospital Corporation of America closed the medical center’s 12-bed pediatric care ward. Read more from the Thousand Oaks Acorn.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
KQED:
How Healthcare Cuts In Trump's Megabill Will Hurt Californians
President Trump’s megabill is now law and it’s sending shockwaves through California’s healthcare system. The legislation makes major cuts to Medicaid, known here as Medi-Cal, which covers about one in three Californians. Supporters say the bill reins in government spending. But critics warn it could shutter hospitals and force the state into painful budget choices. KQED Health Correspondent Lesley McClurg is joined by Angela Hart, senior correspondent for KFF Health News, to dig into what’s at stake. (McClurg, 7/8)
Los Angeles Times:
California Farmers Say Medicaid Recipients, Automation Can’t Replace Immigrant Workers
After Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Tuesday that immigrant farmworkers could be replaced with automation and “able-bodied” U.S. citizens “on Medicaid,” groups representing farmers and workers in California said that’s not realistic. (Castillo, Hussain, and Garrison, 7/9)
The Oaklandside:
Barbara Lee Silent On Deep Oakland Cuts From Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Mayor Lee, who campaigned on her record of leveraging federal resources, has so far remained silent about a bill that could cut off thousands in the city from Medicaid and food stamps. (Wolfe and Orenstein, 7/8)
Politico:
Senate Finance Chair Endorses A Second Megabill This Fall
Fresh from passage of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” Senate Finance Chair Mike Crapo wants to pursue another party-line megabill and is tentatively eyeing fall for the next bite at the apple. “I’ve always been in favor of a three-bill strategy and there’s a ton of things that we need to do,” Crapo said in a brief interview Tuesday evening. Crapo largely declined to say what he would want to see in a second megabill, though he noted there are items that got left out of the final version of the massive domestic policy package Trump signed into law this past weekend. (Carney, 7/8)
Politico:
Ron Johnson Believes He Will Get ‘Second Bite Of The Apple’ On Medicaid Cuts
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) believes he has a commitment from the White House and Senate GOP leadership to get another chance to repeal an expansion of Medicaid offerings — a controversial proposal that failed to make it the final version of President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy package. “I think I pretty well have a commitment. They’re going to do that,” Johnson told reporters of the prospects that Republicans will reconsider a provision that would end the federal government’s 90 percent cost share of funding for new enrollees in states that expanded Medicaid under the Democrats’ 2010 health care law. (Guggenheim, 7/8)
The Desert Sun:
Coachella Valley Women's Health Care Provider Consolidating Services To Palm Desert Office
Advanced Women's Healthcare, which provides obstetric, gynecology and surgical services to patients, recently announced it will be closing its Palm Springs and La Quinta offices. On Monday, Aug. 4, a new location will open off Cook Street. (Sasic, 7/7)
LAist:
No-Shows And Cancellations Are Up At Some LA Hospitals Since Federal Immigration Action Began
No-shows at some local hospitals and clinics have increased since immigration agents descended on Los Angeles last month, according to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. St. John's clinics in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire have seen cancellations and appointment absences increase to 30% since June 6, when the federal government began enhanced enforcement. Los Angeles General Medical Center's no-show and cancellation rates have doubled to around 20%. (Rainey, 7/8)
Modesto Bee:
At A Modesto Hospital, Dozens Of Bilingual Doctors Care For Patients
Ochoa is one of 39 physician residents in the inaugural class of residency programs at Sutter’s Memorial Medical Center, which launched this summer. Of those, 10 are from the Central Valley and 24 are from California. All residents speak at least one language in addition to English. (Bisharyan, 7/8)
AP:
Protesters Rally Against Closure Of Largest Gender-Affirming Care Center For Kids In The US
Growing up, Sage Sol Pitchenik wanted to hide. “I hated my body,” the nonbinary 16-year-old said. “I hated looking at it.” When therapy didn’t help, Pitchenik, who uses the pronoun they, started going to the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the country’s biggest public provider of gender-affirming care for children and teens. It changed their life. But in response to the Trump administration’s threat to cut federal funds to places that offer gender-affirming care to minors, the center will be closing its doors July 22. (Furman, 7/9)
Index-Tribune:
Sonoma Valley Hospital's New Fundraising Campaign Highlights Personal Stories Of Patients
“Sonoma Valley Hospital is a vital community resource — often overlooked until you, a loved one or a neighbor need it,” she said. “Whether you’re a Kaiser patient or see a doctor out of town, in an emergency the hospital can mean the difference between life and death.” (Johnson, 7/8)
Fierce Healthcare:
Judge Hits CVS Omnicare With $948M In Fraud Case Penalties
A New York judge has ordered CVS Health's Omnicare subsidiary to pay $948.8 million in fees and damages as part of a False Claims Act whistleblower case. In April, a federal jury determined that Omnicare submitted more than 3.3 million fraudulent claims for prescriptions between 2010 and 2018, which led to $135.6 million in overpayments from the government. (Minemyer, 7/8)
Los Angeles Times:
The Trevor Project's Suicide Prevention Hotline For LGBTQ+ Youth May Soon Go Silent
Amy Kane was filled with dread when she heard that the national suicide prevention lifeline would stop offering specialized crisis intervention to young LGBTQ+ Americans and end its partnership with the West Hollywood-based Trevor Project. With the service set to end July 17, Kane, a therapist who identifies as lesbian, believes the Trump administration is sending a clear message to queer Americans: “We don’t care whether you live or die.” (Beason, 7/9)
Sacramento Bee:
CA Bill Aims To Add LGBTQ+ Hotline To Student ID Cards
Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez, D-Los Angeles, authored the bill to put the Trevor Project’s 24/7 crisis hotline on the student IDs of 7th through 12th graders and those in higher education. On the Senate side, state Sens. Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside and Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco have signed onto Assembly bill 727. It also mandates annual updates to the California Department of Education’s website with LGBTQ+ resources. (Gibbs, 7/9)
Bloomberg:
US Mental Health Jobs Boom Faces Sudden Stop As Trump Cuts Funds
Mental health providers, the fastest-growing industry in the US since the start of the pandemic, risk a sharp reversal of fortune as President Donald Trump seeks to eliminate billions of dollars in funding that enabled their expansion. In only a few months, the Trump administration has already sought to revoke more than $11 billion for addiction and mental health care and $1 billion for mental health services in schools. (Cobo and Ahasan, 7/8)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Stanford Test Shows Organ Age, Links ‘Old’ Brain To Alzheimer’s Risk
A team of Stanford scientists has developed a tool that can determine from a blood test whether a person’s brain, heart or other organs appear “younger” or “older” than their chronological age, according to new research. Additionally, the scientists found that older-appearing organs are associated with a higher risk of developing a disease or other complication in that organ. Of most interest, though, was the brain: An “extremely aged” brain was associated not only with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, but a 182% increased risk of dying in the next 15 years. (Allday, 7/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Common Drug May Limit Cancer Treatment's Efficacy: Study
A commonly prescribed medication used to counteract lung cancer therapy side effects could be minimizing a cancer treatment’s efficacy, according to research from Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC. To evaluate how baseline steroid use can affect immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, researchers analyzed clinical outcomes of 277 patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Corticosteroids, a frequently prescribed steroid to treat side effects common to this type of lung cancer, was associated with worse outcomes, the study found. (Twenter, 7/8)
CBS News:
A Virus Might Trigger Or Contribute To Parkinson's Disease, Northwestern Medicine Researchers Find
New research from Northwestern Medicine has discovered that a virus that is usually harmless could trigger or contribute to Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease is a neurogenerative disease that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S. Speaking to CBS News Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, Northwestern Medicine chief of neuroinfectious diseases and global neurology Dr. Igor Koralnik said while some cases are caused by genetics, the cause is unknown in most. (Saavedra and Harrington, 7/8)
ABC News:
1 In 3 Teens Have Prediabetes, New CDC Data Shows
An estimated 1 in 3 teens and preteens, ages 12 to 17, have prediabetes, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC data means an estimated 8.4 million young people -- or 32.7% of the U.S. adolescent population -- had prediabetes in 2023, the most recent data available. With prediabetes, blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. (Benadjaoud, 7/9)
The New York Times:
Trump Got The Green Light To Fire Federal Workers. Now, They Wait.
For weeks, thousands of federal employees have been waiting for the Supreme Court to make a decision about their continued employment with the government. On Tuesday, they got their answer: The Trump administration could move ahead with mass layoffs. The question of whether the layoffs are legal remains unanswered. For now, workers remain in limbo, this time waiting for their agencies to decide who stays, who goes and when. (Sullivan and Cameron, 7/8)
The Hill:
Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On Pharmaceutical Imports
President Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose up to 200 percent tariffs on pharmaceutical products imported into the U.S. “very soon.” “If they have to bring the pharmaceuticals into the country, the drugs and other things into the country, they’re going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 percent,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. Trump said any tariffs would not take effect immediately. (Weixel, 7/8)
Bloomberg:
Pro-Trump Urologist Barry Zisholtz Appointed As Top Adviser To CDC Director
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has appointed a retired Georgia urologist who is a supporter of President Donald Trump as a senior adviser to the agency’s director, according to an internal email obtained by Bloomberg News. The doctor, Barry Zisholtz, is a “published medical researcher committed to service, faith and principled leadership,” according to a June 24 email from CDC Chief of Staff Matthew Buzzelli. (Nix, 7/8)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Trump Administration Has Frozen $811 Million In Federal Grants For California Schools. Here’s How Sonoma, Napa Schools Are Affected
Over $5 million is at risk for schools in Sonoma and Napa counties under a move by the Trump administration to freeze nearly $7 billion in education grants nationwide, imperiling training programs for teachers and extra help for students who are English learners, low-income, in foster care or homeless, local officials said. (Gutierrez, 7/7)
Modesto Bee:
Stanislaus Count Shows No Large Increase In Homeless Population. What About Turlock?
Officials with the Stanislaus Community System of Care, which organizes the count, were encouraged by the 2025 results, which again showed an increase in people using shelters. “This is the third year that the PIT count has shown an increase in sheltered people and that we have more sheltered than unsheltered,” Maryn Pitt, Community System of Care chairwoman, said in a news release. (Carlson, 7/8)
KQED:
Here’s Why SF Homeless Advocates Are Glad Lurie Ditched Push For 1,500 Shelter Beds
Six months into his term, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is abandoning his headline-making campaign promise to build 1,500 shelter beds in that time, but homelessness experts and nonprofit leaders are optimistic about the shift in priorities. On the campaign trail, Lurie vowed to help end unsheltered homelessness by significantly expanding the city’s shelter capacity in his first six months, a lofty goal that some homelessness advocates warned at the time was likely both unattainable and unproductive. (DeBenedetti, 7/8)
Berkeleyside:
Should Alameda County Spend Measure W Money On Homelessness?
Hundreds of millions of Alameda County tax dollars should be freed up soon, but a struggle has been brewing over who should get it and how it should be used. The money comes from Measure W, a half-cent sales tax narrowly approved by voters in 2020. Election materials advertised that the revenue — up to $200 million per year — would be spent on housing and services for homeless people. (Orenstein and Gecan, 7/8)
Times of San Diego:
Majority Of Local Residents See Tijuana River Sewage As Threat To Air, Water, Health
South Bay residents have serious concerns about air quality, drinking water and their health as they continue to live with the Tijuana River pollution crisis, according to survey results released Tuesday. ... Of those who filled out questionnaires, 97% said they were concerned about air quality and 96% about beach water quality. Another 94% cited concerns over Tijuana River quality and 86% over the cleanliness of drinking water. (7/8)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Another Survey Spotlights How Sewage Crisis Has Affected Region’s Quality Of Life
People who live, work or visit communities near the Tijuana River Valley, where untreated wastewater spills over from Mexico, attribute their worsening physical and mental health issues to the cross-border pollution, a federal survey about the sewage crisis found. (Murga, 7/8)