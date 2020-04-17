Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.

Calif. Medical Workers Infected With Much Greater Intensity Than Has Been Publicly Revealed : The infections at healthcare facilities include at least eight cases involving medical workers at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica; 30 at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in San Pedro who are positive or awaiting results; six at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in Silicon Valley, including one death; 10 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento; five at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and hundreds scattered among numerous elder care and assisted living sites throughout the state. “Because hospitals are not being forthcoming with the information on their employees, I am sure there are clusters that nobody even knows about,” said Steve Trossman, of SEIU-UHW, which represents nearly 100,000 healthcare workers. “That is just wrong for people not to know that their local hospital has an outbreak.” Read more from Anita Chabria, Harriet Ryan, Soumya Karlamangla and Matt Stiles of the Los Angeles Times .

California’s Shelter-In-Place Measure Win Praise, But State Has Fall Short In Protecting Elderly, Homeless, Experts Say : Case counts show that the Bay Area has turned a corner in its outbreak. But even as the total counts stabilize somewhat, reports have spiked among homeless residents and people in long-term care facilities, who now make up more than 10% of all cases. Deaths in nursing homes and similar facilities alone account for nearly a quarter of all Bay Area coronavirus fatalities. “Nursing homes are sort of the poster child of a situation we don’t want to have. It’s just an environment that is fraught with danger,” said said John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease expert. “The homeless, the jail population, nursing homes — we’ve sort of put them all aside. We don’t have an overnight solution.” Read more from Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle .

Meanwhile, in California it’s become clear some orders will probably be lifted before others. It’s possible some retailers could open with such safeguards as mask wearing and social distancing policies. Some recreation space, trails and beaches could reopen in this early phase, with strict distancing rules. Mass gatherings — including concerts, sporting events and other public festivals — will probably be slower to return.

Trump Releases 3-Phase Plan To Reopen Country, But Admits Governors Are At The Wheel : California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who laid out a reopening framework this week but has been markedly more aggressive than the federal government in curtailing social activity, said President Donald Trump offered an “encouraging” message of allowing states to manage their own changes when he presented his own plan to re-open the economy. The president “recognizes the differentiation that exists and persists in counties, and not just states,” Newsom said, and offered to preserve “the kind of specificity at a state-to-state level” that can be tailored to the varying scope of outbreaks.

Coronavirus

Bay Area News Group: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom Says Normal Requires Herd Immunity

Amid Gov. Gavin Newsom’s scenario of a post-sheltering world, there are two chilling words: herd immunity. Tomorrow’s tableau — waiters with masks, distant desks, split-shift schools — will be the new normal, he told reporters in his Tuesday press briefing, “at least until we have herd immunity.” (Krieger, 4/16)

Bay Area News Group: Gov. Newsom: CA COVID-19 Curve Has 'Arguably Flattened'

For the third consecutive day, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the California Department of Public Health recorded at least 60 more COVID-19 deaths as the statewide coronavirus death toll approached 900. During a Thursday press briefing, Newsom said 69 people who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus died on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 890 individuals in California. (Crowley, 4/16)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Suffering Disproportionate Share Of Coronavirus Deaths Amid A Grim Week

Even as the growth of coronavirus cases appears to be slowing in California, the numbers of dead reached new highs this week with the toll being particularly grim in Los Angeles County. Coronavirus-linked fatalities hit another one-day high in Los Angeles County on Thursday as health officials confirmed 52 additional deaths for a total of 457. It marked the third straight day the county has seen a record number of deaths, according to the county’s tally. (Greene, Lin, Money and Vega, 4/17)

San Jose Mercury News: Coronavirus: Bay Area's Deadliest Day Yet, CA Tops 27,000 Cases

A day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Tuesday the state’s deadliest reporting day yet in COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Area reported the most deaths in a single day. On Wednesday, the region’s death toll grew by 23, a 15% increase, to 171. Newsom said the state’s number of deaths from the virus grew by 63, to 821, but according to data compiled by this news organization, there were 101 newly reported fatalities Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 878. (Webeck, 4/16)

CalMatters: California Senators Frustrated By Few Answers, Tech Glitches In Virtual Hearing On Coronavirus Spending

With California in a pandemic-induced recession that will hammer the state budget, lawmakers grilled officials about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1.4 billion deal to buy masks and other protective gear — but got few answers during their first hearing on the state’s effort to stem the spread of coronavirus. The meeting — with two senators in the Capitol and seven participating via videoconference — marked the Legislature’s first hearing since lawmakers left Sacramento in mid-March to work from home because of the pandemic. (Rosenhall, 4/16)

Sacramento Bee: Newsom’s Office Says It Won’t Release $1B Mask Contract Yet

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration doesn’t plan to show lawmakers and the public a nearly $1 billion mask contract until it has “assurance the supply is going to be arriving,” despite already having wired half of the money, an administration official testified Thursday. “We have concerns about releasing too many details about it because our goal is to get the supply into California for the people who need it,” Christina Curry, chief deputy director of the governor’s Office of Emergency Services, told lawmakers during a budget hearing. (Bollag, 4/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: None Of Homeless Who Tested Positive At Big SF Shelter Showed Serious Coronavirus Symptoms

None of the 93 homeless people who tested positive for the coronavirus in San Francisco’s largest shelter showed serious symptoms of the disease, lending urgency to the need for widespread public testing and emphasizing the importance of “contact investigations” the city is now ramping up. The COVID-19 cluster revealed Friday at the Multi-Service Center South shelter by public health officials is the biggest in the United States involving homeless people aside from a shelter in Boston, where about 200 people tested positive earlier this month. All of them were also asymptomatic, officials there reported. (Fagan, 4/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: UC Berkeley To Test 5,000 Healthy People In East Bay For Coronavirus

At least 5,000 healthy volunteers in the East Bay will soon find out if they have — or ever had — the coronavirus, as UC Berkeley public health researchers begin testing them in early May to learn how far the virus has spread. The professors from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health and the College of Engineering also want to understand who may be most susceptible to the disease, and to gather information that might help predict the outbreak’s future. (Moench, 4/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Appears Twice As Deadly For Blacks As Whites In California

The racial disparities that have plagued the cruel and uneven toll of the coronavirus across parts of the nation appear to be emerging in California. The state’s black residents are dying from COVID-19 at nearly twice the rate of white residents, according to initial figures released this week by the California Department of Public Health. (Alexander, 4/16)

Sacramento Bee: Rush Order Of Ventilators Arrives In Sacramento In COVID-19 Crisis

A rush airlift of emergency ventilators arrived at Sacramento Executive Airport on Thursday morning to supplement the state of California’s stockpile of vital medical equipment to treat COVID-19 patients in intensive care. The 240 ventilators were part of a 1,000-unit order from the state about two weeks ago. The devices were manufactured by Percussionaire Corp. in Sandpoint, Idaho, and were flown hours after coming off the production line by Kodiak Aircraft, also based in Sandpoint. (Kim, 4/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: Musk Says Tesla Delivered Ventilators To CA; L.A., Sonoma Received Different Machines

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that the company has delivered more than 1,100 ventilators to help treat patients infected by the coronavirus to hospitals in the U.S. and Spain. The shipments included 100 ventilators in Los Angeles County and more than 20 in the Bay Area, according to Musk. But Los Angeles officials said they received a different machine: bilevel positive airway pressure units, which are not the same as ventilators. (Li, 4/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Slowing After 1 Month, But Not In Shelters, Nursing Homes

A month into sheltering in place, it’s clear that early and aggressive social distancing efforts have had remarkable success in the Bay Area, where the coronavirus outbreak appears to be ebbing and the health care system has so far not been overrun with seriously ill patents. But the public health response that has won accolades from across the state and nation has struggled to protect the region’s most vulnerable residents, in particular people in nursing homes and who are homeless, say infectious disease and public health experts. (Allday, 4/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: Several Bay Area Counties Will Require Face Masks Starting Next Week To Fight Coronavirus, Official Says

Bay Area counties will announce a new order on Friday that will require residents to wear masks and face coverings while in public, Marin County’s health officer said Thursday in a video statement. The new requirement will go into effect at noon on Wednesday to give time to the public to prepare, Dr. Matt Willis, the health officer, said in a YouTube video. Willis did not say which of the Bay Area counties were joining to put out the order. (Hernandez, 4/16)

Sacramento Bee: Gavin Newsom Announces 2 Weeks Paid Sick Leave For Food Workers

California’s food and grocery workers will receive two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave during the coronavirus emergency, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in his Thursday press conference. The statewide executive order applies to food sector workers, including grocery, fast food, delivery and farm workers of companies with more than 500 employees who are impacted by COVID-19, according to Newsom’s office. Newsom said the order is intended to cover the shortfalls of the federal support system, which covers paid sick leave for employers with fewer than 500 employees. (Sheeler, 4/16)

CalMatters: Cut Farmworker Pay During The Crisis? Don't Do It, California Growers Say

The Trump administration reportedly is considering a farmworker pay cut. But it would cause hardships for people already living on the edge of poverty. Growers say they'd rather see the feds fund food banks and others so they can buy their food. (Cone, 4/17)

Sacramento Bee: How Coronavirus Is Spreading Through CA Elder-Care Homes

One in three California counties has confirmed at least one case of COVID-19 inside an assisted-living facility or nursing home, and the bulk of infected residents remain clustered in three metropolitan areas and a single Central Valley county, a Sacramento Bee survey of public health departments found. Los Angeles, Riverside and Santa Clara counties have suffered the brunt of COVID-19 outbreaks in these long-term care facilities for the elderly, with hundreds of residents sickened and at least two-dozen dead from the disease. (Pohl, 4/17)

CalMatters: Home Is A Perilous Place For Some Californians During Coronavirus Pandemic

Throughout the state, families sheltering in place are cut off from school, work and friends — lifelines the most vulnerable rely upon. Officials and advocates worry because domestic violence reports have surged and, with fewer eyes on kids, reports of potential abuse are down. (Aguilera, 4/16)

Fresno Bee: Fresno Doctors, Nurses Help Support Coronavirus Patients

Dr. Elisa Avik has listened to Christmas music on her way to work recently in an attempt to cheer herself up. Her patients are now relying on her more than ever to raise their spirits as they recover from illness without family members at their sides. (George, 4/16)

Fresno Bee: Fresno Hospitals Helping Pregnant Moms During Coronavirus

The idea of giving birth at a hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic filled Breyonna Gaines with fear.The 26-year-old Fresno mother and her husband, Gary Barrett, weren’t certain he would be allowed to be by her side. The couple considered having a home birth, but said it was too expensive. So they went to Community Regional Medical Center, despite their concerns. (Amaro, 4/16)