Nation’s First Rape Crisis Center Is Closing: BRAVE Bay Area, the Alameda County-based rape crisis center and hotline, will permanently close Sept. 30, citing funding cuts and staffing constraints. Executives said that to meet minimum standards of care, BRAVE would need to double its workforce, but they’re operating with 30% less funding than last year. Read more from The Oaklandside.

LA County Homeless Count Ebbs For Second Straight Year: Los Angeles County’s unhoused population declined slightly for the second year in a row. Results of the 2025 point-in-time homeless count, released Monday, show homelessness dropped by 3.4% in the city of L.A. and by 4% countywide, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. That includes the number of people in shelters and those sleeping outdoors. Read more from LAist and the Los Angeles Times.

