After rejecting proposed rules to protect millions of workers in sweltering warehouses, steamy kitchens, and other hot workplaces, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has offered a compromise to allow the protections to take effect this summer. But state and local correctional workers — and prisoners — would have to wait even longer. (Samantha Young, 4/19 )

State To Stop Posting Data On Covid, Flu Hospitalizations: California will no longer provide weekly updates to the public on covid and flu hospital admissions because the federal regulation that requires hospitals to report the data will end after April 30. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

US Supreme Court On Monday Will Hear Major Case On Homelessness: The Supreme Court is poised to hear its most important case ever on the homelessness crisis and to decide whether cities in California and the West may enforce laws against camping on sidewalks or other public property. The Los Angeles Times and inewsource detail how state policy might be affected, and CalMatters explains where top California officials stand on the issue. Scroll down for more on the homelessness crisis.

Los Angeles Times: California In A Jam After Borrowing Billions To Pay Unemployment Benefits California’s massive budget deficit, coupled with the state’s relatively high level of joblessness, has become a major barrier to reducing the billions of dollars of debt it has incurred to pay unemployment benefits. The surge in unemployment brought on by the COVID pandemic pushed the state’s unemployment insurance trust into insolvency. And over the last year California’s joblessness has been on the upswing again, reaching 5.3% in February, the highest among all states. The March job numbers come out Friday. (Lee, 4/18)

KQED: Prison Workers To Be Excluded From Indoor Heat Protections By California Regulators California workplace safety regulators are planning to carve out state prisons and other correctional facilities from proposed employer requirements to protect indoor workers from excessive heat — at least, for now. The compromise, unveiled Thursday at a state work-safety board meeting, comes after a previous version of the regulations was derailed from final approval last month over projected implementation costs for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. (Romero, 4/18)

Housing Crisis

San Francisco Chronicle: Newsom Announces New Accountability Plan For Homeless Funding

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new plans on Thursday to hold cities and counties to account — possibly by suing them — if they fail to use state homeless funding to get people off the streets.“ I’m not interested in funding failure any longer,” Newsom, a Democrat, said. “I want to see results.” It’s the latest instance of Newsom promising to hold local governments accountable for reducing homelessness. It comes on the heels of an audit that found the state failed to adequately track whether $24 billion in homeless funding over the last five years has actually improved the situation on California streets, something previous audits have also faulted the state for. California’s struggles with homelessness have made Newsom a frequent target of criticism from conservatives. (Bollag, 4/18)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Governor Announces $11.4 Million To Reduce Homelessness In Oceanside

Oceanside’s programs to find shelter for the homeless will get an $11.4 million boost from a round of statewide grants that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. (Diehl, 4/18)

Voice of San Diego: Mayor, City Housing Agency Scramble For Homelessness Funding

Mayor Todd Gloria’s office wants the city’s Housing Commission to come up with $15 million to help plug the city’s budget deficit and minimize cuts to homeless services. Yet Gloria’s team doesn’t know where the money’s going to come from. Housing agency officials aren’t certain, either. They say there are strings attached to the various accounts that Gloria’s team initially thought they could tap. The housing agency is also dealing with another blow. Gloria’s proposed budget already includes a separate 11 percent year-over-year decrease in city money for homelessness programs overseen by the Housing Commission. These cuts assume that the housing agency will chip in $15 million. (Halverstadt, 4/18)

Capital & Main: Critical Audit Of California’s Efforts To Reduce Homelessness Has Silver Linings

A scathing new report by the California state auditor on governmental efforts to reduce homelessness put its emphasis where it needed to be. The auditor, Grant Parks, declared that he couldn’t really tell whether most homeless programs were working because so little useful data has been compiled on either spending or outcomes. Parks’ complaint renewed focus on one of the central problems of the state’s work on the issue: California’s attempts to combat homelessness are so multipronged, with so many funding sources going to so many places, that it often appears nobody knows what’s working or even what is being spent. Tighter oversight and accountability are mandatory. (Kreidler, 4/18)

Voice of San Diego: Council To Weigh In On Proposed Mega Shelter Lease In Closed Session

The San Diego City Council is set to have a closed-door discussion next week on the cost and terms of Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposal to lease a Middletown warehouse and make it a 1,000-bed homeless shelter. (Halverstadt, 4/18)

Voice of OC: Should Orange County Take A New Approach To Curbing Homelessness?

Multiple Orange County leaders and activists are saying it’s time to reexamine how the county is tackling homelessness as there’s been little to no improvement over the past seven years, despite $1 billion being spent. Those calls for reform and more oversight of homeless programs come just weeks ahead of the county’s annual budget hearings, which will shape where over $9 billion in funding goes. Activists say Orange County should focus on building permanent supportive housing instead of heavily concentrating on homeless shelters if they want to see people exit homelessness. (Biesiada, 4/18)

EdSource: ‘No Place Like This.’ L.A. Home Helps Young Adults Live Beyond Survival Mode

Providing young adults with respite from the instability of homelessness is central to the mission of Los Angeles Room & Board, known as LAR&B, the nonprofit that owns and operates Dunamis House and three other homes in East Hollywood, West Adams and Westwood that serve the same purpose. The organization was founded in 2020 by Sam Prater, who credits his 14 years of working in university student housing, plus his own experience of homelessness as a young adult, as the inspiration behind LAR&B. (Rosales, 4/17)