Activists failed to convince state legislators that diseases like measles aren’t serious enough to require vaccination. Now they’re joining with conservatives and other anti-lockdown demonstrators who contend the coronavirus isn’t dangerous enough to justify staying home. (Liz Szabo, 4/24)

Despite the uptick in deaths, public health officials say hospitals are not being overwhelmed, though they continue to see a steady flow of patients. Models unveiled this week project that, should residents continue to abide by stay-at-home orders and maintain social distancing when they do venture outside, Los Angeles County should have enough hospital and ICU beds, as well as respirators, to accommodate the expected number of coronavirus patients. But Los Angeles officials are worried nice weather this weekend will draw beach-goers out despite the stay-at-home orders. Read more from Hannah Fry, Patrick McGreevy, John Myers and Sonali Kohli of the Los Angeles Times ; Talal Ansari, Joseph De Avila and Laurence Norman of The Wall Street Journal ; and James Rainey, Rosanna Xia and Hannah Fry of the Los Angeles Times .

California’s Deadliest Day: Coronavirus Surpasses Cancer, Heart Disease To Become Leading Cause Of Death In LA County : Gov. Gavin Newsom said 115 people died from complications from the virus Wednesday, the state’s deadliest day since the pandemic began. “It’s a reminder we’re not out of the woods yet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. Deaths in Los Angeles County are approaching 800, enough for the novel coronavirus to surpass fatalities from cancer, flu, emphysema and heart disease.

San Francisco Chronicle: California Clears Coronavirus Testing Backlog, Tops 480,000 Completed Tests

California has cleared it’s backlog of pending COVID-19 tests for the first time since it began reporting the numbers in mid-March, state health officials said Thursday. In doing so, the state cleared a hurdle that has for weeks hampered health officials’ efforts to combat the coronavirus. (Bauman, 4/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Gilead Drug Remdesivir Shows Uneven Results In Treating Coronavirus

Remdesivir, an antiviral medicine made by Gilead Sciences of Foster City, is being closely watched as a possible treatment for COVID-19 patients. But leaked results from one clinical trial in China suggest it may not be effective. A summary temporarily posted on the website of the World Health Organization said the drug did not hasten the recovery of coronavirus patients in the study or keep them from dying, according to news reports. (Morris, 4/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: A Shelter-In-Place Side Effect: Bay Area People Are Afraid To Go To The Hospital

Hany Metwally sat at home for four days with chest pains, too tired to move from his easy chair. He already had a stent in his chest for a heart condition and knew he should see a doctor, but his fear of exposure to the coronavirus was greater than his fear of an oncoming heart attack. On the fifth day, his son, Mohammed, 22, loaded Metwally into his Lincoln Town Car and delivered his father to the nearest hospital, Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland. A day later, Dr. Junaid Khan spent five hours performing an open heart surgery that required three bypasses around Metwally’s blocked arteries. (Whiting, 4/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: With No Coronavirus Surge, Hospitals Slowly Resume Nonemergency Surgery

At least one Bay Area hospital is already performing and scheduling nonemergency surgeries — postponed during California’s shelter-in-place order — as the state takes the first tentative steps toward reopening. Even before Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that hospitals could begin to schedule some elective surgeries for the first time in more than a month, UCSF has been getting such surgeries on the calendar for the past two weeks, including replacing kidneys and conducting certain heart surgeries and cancer procedures — all of which have been deemed nonemergency during the pandemic. (Moench, 4/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Canceled Fertility Treatments, But Bay Area Residents Hope To Restart Them

When shelter-in-place orders came down across the Bay Area, Lizzy Gruner was trying to get pregnant. Gruner lives in San Francisco with her husband and 2-year-old son, who was conceived through in vitro fertilization, or IVF. When Gruner went through the process the first time, she ended up with a number of extra embryos. “We’ve had a joke for years that the siblings were in the freezer,” she said. Last year, she and her husband decided it was time to pull one out. (Feldberg, 4/24)

CalMatters: Coronavirus Detectives: Here's How Counties Try To Track Everyone Exposed

California needs thousands of contact tracers. But counties and cities are overwhelmed and understaffed. "Woefully inadequate,” said one public health director. (Becker, 4/23)

Sacramento Bee: Workers Say Fast COVID Test Risks Exposure To Coronavirus

Lab personnel say worries are mounting over the safety of a rapid coronavirus test by Abbott Laboratories that President Donald Trump has repeatedly lauded ― particularly, the risk of infection to those handling it. Trump and federal health officials have promoted the ease with which the Abbott test can be given to patients, whether at a drive-thru site or a doctor’s office. Another selling point: The test could “save personal protective equipment (PPE),” according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Yet medical workers say that there’s a serious danger in the test’s design, one that would require much more protection — not less ― for those who administer it. (Pradhan, 4/23)

Los Angeles Times: It's Becoming Easier To Get A Coronavirus Test In California

Slowly, it’s getting easier to obtain a coronavirus test in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced an expansion of coronavirus testing capability throughout the state. He said that President Trump confirmed in a phone call Wednesday that the federal government would provide the state with critically needed specimen swabs, which have been in short supply. (Dolan, Gerber and Wigglesworth, 4/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Drive-Through Test Center To Open For Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton Residents

Residents of three Alameda County cities will have access to drive-through coronavirus testing at a regional site beginning Monday morning. Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton residents who show one or more symptoms of the virus or are in certain vulnerable populations will have access to a testing site at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, the cities announced. (Kawahara, 4/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Flu Or Coronavirus? With New Timeline, Some Wonder About Earlier Illnesses

Kembrya Smith was stunned when she got the phone call. Her childhood sweetheart, Xavier Randle, was dead. The 52-year-old truck driver from Mississippi was on a delivery in Southern California with what he thought was the flu. He was coughing up blood and struggling to breathe when the ambulance arrived. (Tucker and Allday, 4/24)

San Francisco Chronicle: Two Dozen Coronavirus Cases At SF Supportive Housing Facility

Two dozen people — 22 residents and two staff members — have been infected with the coronavirus at a supportive housing facility in San Francisco’s Mission District after the first case was discovered early last week, city officials said. Also on Tuesday, city officials said a second person had tested positive at Division Circle Navigation Center.Casa Quezada, a 51-resident supportive housing site for formerly homeless people with special needs, is the latest vulnerable community hit with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Bauman and Thadani, 4/23)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Deaths Push Nursing Homes To Ask Newsom For Help

For weeks, nursing homes have been the epicenter of coronavirus outbreaks and deaths in California, making them prime targets for civil lawsuits and even criminal prosecutions. But the nursing home industry has some leverage to fend off legal action: California needs these nursing homes to relieve pressure on hospitals statewide. (Dolan, Ryan and Chabria, 4/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Claims 3 At East Oakland Nursing Home

Three people have died from COVID-19 at Excell Health Care Center, a nursing home in East Oakland. “We can confirm that sadly, three residents have passed away from COVID-19 at the Center,” spokeswoman Annaliese Impink said Thursday. At the 99-bed facility on High Street, 36 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Ravani, 4/23)

Los Angeles Times: California Stay-At-Home Protest Organizer May Face Charges

With protesters taking to the streets urging the loosening of California’s stay-at-home orders, law enforcement agencies have made at least two arrests and may press charges in one case. In San Diego, a woman who police say organized a weekend protest could face a misdemeanor charge for allegedly encouraging others to violate stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Campa and Hernandez, 4/23)

CalMatters: Newsom Throws Financial Lifelines To Californians During Pandemic Stay-At-Home

Californians struggling with the dramatic financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic heard a little good news from their governor today: stimulus payments are safe from debt collectors, and payments on most private student loans can be postponed, without penalty, for the next 90 days. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to prevent debt collectors from garnishing federal stimulus payments. That means people who have received the payments – $1,200 for individuals, plus $500 per child – will not see them immediately disappear because of unpaid debts. (Wiener, 4/23)

CalMatters: CA To Feds: Can We Borrow More Than $11B For Jobless?

More than 3.4 million Californians filed for unemployment since March 15, with the state distributing nearly $4 billion in benefits, including $1 billion since Sunday alone, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. But California will soon have to take out federal loans to pay unemployment benefits, and experts project it will have to borrow more than the $10.7 billion it did during the Great Recession — money it just finished paying back in 2018. (Hoeven, 4/24)

CalMatters: Even Harder Than Shutting Down: How Does Newsom Reopen California?

Restless Californians are letting Gov. Gavin Newsom know they’re over his statewide order to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. At noisy street demonstrations and in polite letters from government officials, they’re saying: Let us start getting back to normal. Other local leaders — still concerned about the potential for the virus to sicken or kill many more people — are urging the opposite, and Newsom said he’s heard from plenty of them, too: “The vast majority of calls are to caution us from taking the parachute off before we land.” (Rosenhall, 4/23)

Fresno Bee: Governor’s Workers Comp Proposal Draws Heat From Farmers

A proposed executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom to substantially expand protections for coronavirus-infected employees who qualify for workers’ compensation insurance is raising concerns among leaders in the agriculture and business communities, who say it could cost billions of dollars. Although few have seen a copy of the draft proposal, the details leaked out several days ago and industry groups have rallied to kill it. (Rodriguez, 4/24)

Fresno Bee: Coronavirus: Fresno At Risk Due To Air Quality, Job Loss?

Fresno-area environmental advocates say they fear efforts to lower pollution standards could harm Valley communities that already struggle with respiratory issues, and now, coronavirus-related financial trouble. In the wake of the pandemic’s economic destruction, business interests including Western Growers and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association penned a letter to state authorities calling for easing environmental regulations they say make business more difficult. State leaders, including the governor, signaled that wouldn’t happen any time soon. (Rodriguez-Delgado, 4/24)

Fresno Bee: Fresno Extends Renter Eviction Protections During Pandemic

The Fresno City Council voted 4-3 Thursday to secure $3 million to help families and small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. They also voted unanimously to extend an eviction protection ordinance. Councilmember Esmeralda Soria proposed the $3 million relief fund. Of that money, $1.5 million will go to consumer grants to help families avoid homelessness, and $1.5 million to small businesses, adding to the city’s $750,000 small business COVID-19 relief fund. (Tobias, 4/23)

Sacramento Bee: Coronavirus: Sacramento Volunteers Aid New York Funeral Homes

Ally Pawelczyk knew she had to help. Two weeks ago, the National Funeral Directors Association put out a call for volunteers — funeral home directors, apprentices, students — to send out to parts of the country hit worse by the widening coronavirus pandemic. Pawelczyk, studying in her first year at American River College’s Funeral Service Education program, signed up the same day. (Yoon-Hendricks, 4/24)