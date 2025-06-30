Newsom Signs Budget That Slashes Health Care Expansion For Immigrants: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Friday a budget that pares back a number of progressive priorities, including a landmark health care expansion for low-income adult immigrants without legal status, to close a $12 billion deficit. It’s the third year in a row California has been forced to slash funding or stop some of the programs championed by Democratic leaders. Read more from AP.

Stanford Struggling After Grant Cuts: Stanford University will cut $140 million from its operations and may lay off employees as it contends with “significant budget consequences from federal policy changes” including reductions in research support and an increase in the endowment tax, officials said. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the federal funding cuts.

