California Sues Trump Administration For Sharing Medicaid Data With ICE: While preparing to slash health care funding to millions of low-income Americans, the Trump administration is also illegally sharing their private health information with immigration officials engaged in mass deportations, California and 19 other states charged in a lawsuit Tuesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more immigration news.

Trump Says ‘Conceptual Work’ On Reopening Alcatraz Has Already Begun: President Donald Trump on Tuesday revisited his proposal to renovate and reopen Alcatraz as a functioning federal prison, announcing that “conceptual work” quietly began six months ago. Trump has said he wants the island facility to hold what he termed “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

