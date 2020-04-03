The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of Americans — including more than 1.6 million Californians — out of work. The federal-state health program for low-income people could face unprecedented strains as many states don’t necessarily have the resources or systems in place to meet the demand. (Shefali Luthra and Phil Galewitz and Rachel Bluth, 4/3)

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.

Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Newsom Says He’s Going Back To Drawing Board For State’s Budget : California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s abandoning the $222 billion plan he laid out in January as the coronavirus pandemic hammers the state’s economy. “The world has radically changed since the January budget was proposed, so everything is on the table,” Newsom said. Soaring unemployment, delayed tax deadlines and a floundering stock market all spell disaster for the state’s revenues, which rely heavily on taxes on the wealthy. Read more from Sophia Bollag and Adam Ashton of the Sacramento Bee .

Meanwhile, the coronavirus testing backlog in California remains at a staggering 59,500 — far more than other states publicly reporting numbers for pending test results — but Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday promised a “best in class” solution will be announced soon by a newly formed state testing task force. Currently, the state ranks 39th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in per capita testing. Read more from Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle and Lisa M. Krieger and Amanda Heidt of the Bay Area News Group .

As Death Toll In LA Climbs To 78, Officials Warn It Could Be Weeks Before Seeing Signs Virus Is Slowing : Although cases are rising across the state, Los Angeles County — the state’s most populous — has seen a large number of fatalities and new cases. Officials acknowledged the psychological toll of the losses but said it’s essential people keep following social distancing rules and follow health guidelines. “Please don’t lose hope, and please don’t stop following all of the directives that you are following right now to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its march across California, the number of cases in the state swelled to more than 11,000 on Thursday — with the death toll topping 240. Of those cases, 40% have occurred in L.A. County. Read more from Hannah Fry, John Myers and Paige St. John of the Los Angeles Times .

Coronavirus

San Jose Mercury News: Coronavirus: Much Has Changed As California Hits 10,000 Cases

California marched past a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Thursday with more than 10,000 confirmed infections — one in four of them in the Bay Area — and the outbreak looks almost unrecognizable from where it stood just a month ago. At the beginning of March, the Bay Area — and Santa Clara County in particular — had become the biggest hot zone in a state that was leading the country in cases. Yet even then, the outbreak seemed manageable. Santa Clara County reported its ninth case March 2, and the state that has now reported 200 deaths had yet to record a COVID-19 fatality. (Woolfolk and Angst, 4/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: Scientists In Race To Stop Coronavirus — Collaboration May Be Secret Weapon

Bay Area doctors, scientists, infectious disease specialists, software developers and molders of public opinion are using their skills to fight the COVID-19 pandemic — sequencing genomes, processing laboratory tests, conducting drug trials, mapping the spread and mutations of the mysterious pathogen. The research, conducted by top minds in their fields, is moving as fast as has ever occurred during a medical crisis, but those involved say this dynamic collaboration among professionals is what will stop the spread of the virus. (Fimrite, 4/3)

Sacramento Bee: 71 Members Of Sacramento, California Church Have Coronavirus

One church in Sacramento County is now the epicenter of a major outbreak of coronavirus, and frustrated county officials say church leaders are refusing to listen to their demands to stop fellowship meetings. Seventy-one members of the Bethany Slavic Missionary Church near Rancho Cordova or people associated with congregation members have been afflicted with the virus, county officials say, making this one of the larger outbreak clusters in the country. One parishioner has died, officials said, and the pastor is sick. (Bizjak, Stanton, McGough and Kasler, 4/2)

Bay Area News Group: Coronavirus: Cases Often Clustered, Should You Be Told?

As the deadly coronavirus spreads, infections are emerging in alarming clusters among people who were in close contact, often before anyone felt sick. It’s happening at Bay Area nursing homes, Sacramento churches, a Vacaville hospital, on cruise ships and at a Santa Clara County workplace referenced in a recent study where five were infected. But how much the public is allowed to know about these and other hot spots depends on the health official in charge where you live. (Woolfolk, 4/2)

Sacramento Bee: See The Estimated COVID-19 Death Curve For California, Other States

California will have fewer COVID-19 deaths on its worst day than New York, Texas and Florida will have on their peak days, even though California has far more people than any of those places, according to a widely-cited prediction model. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, founded in 2007 with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the state of Washington, has released dynamic projections showing when deaths from COVID-19 will peak in each state. The model assumes social distancing continues until the end of May. (Reese, 4/2)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Could Deliver Blow To Struggling Rural Hospitals

Rural hospitals nationwide are bracing for a wave of high-risk coronavirus patients that could break an already fragile healthcare system, one facing shortages of supplies and a scarcity of doctors so dire that some centers might have to shut down if a single physician contracts the disease. “There is literally no room for error here,” said Alan Morgan, chief executive officer of the National Rural Health Assn., which represents 21,000 healthcare providers and hospitals. “Rural America is a tinderbox of a healthcare crisis for those most in need.” (Wilber, 4/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus: UCSF, Seton Nurses Call On Newsom To Send Protective Equipment

Nurses on the front lines of the Bay Area’s coronavirus response on Thursday called on the state to provide more personal protective equipment, warning that a shortage of masks and gowns could have devastating consequences for medical personnel and their patients. The registered nurses from UCSF and Seton Medical Center in Daly City — members of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United — protested outside their hospitals to highlight a shortage of N95 respirators and other protective gear critical for health care workers treating patients infected with the virus. (Sanchez, 4/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Resumes Disclosing How Many Health Workers Have Coronavirus

The California Department of Public Health is again reporting daily counts of health workers infected with the coronavirus after The Chronicle reported its decision this week to withhold the data, prompting outrage from nurses and other medical professionals. A Chronicle reporter also asked Gov. Gavin Newsom why the state stopped sharing the data. “Happy to provide information, and we’ll make sure you get that,” Newsom responded during his daily news briefing Wednesday. (Moench, 4/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus: Bay Area Medical Practices Face Uncertain Future As Patients Disappear

As the coronavirus crisis surges, many private medical practices in the Bay Area have seen a steep drop in patients and revenue that could force them to go out of business, leaving their workers — physicians, nurses, assistants and staffers — unemployed and patients in the lurch. The term private practice may conjure images of the lone family doctor who runs his or her own office with a nurse and an assistant, but it covers everything from practices with a handful of physicians and staff to those with hundreds of doctors and staff members. They include specialists and surgeons as well as primary care doctors. The slowdown is also affecting dentists and optometrists and ophthalmologists. (Cabanatuan, 4/2)

Sacramento Bee: California Using ‘Video Visits’ To Inspect Assisted Living Homes

In a reversal from last month, California senior-care inspectors have begun using Zoom, Skype and FaceTime to make sure managers at thousands of assisted living homes are properly following rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The change in favor of virtual visits came about a week after the California Department of Social Services told inspectors to physically go to every assisted living facility in the state. The goal of the visits, officials said, was to provide “technical assistance” to employees and make sure, among other things, staff had properly posted hand-washing technique signs. (Pohl, 4/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: Rural Californians’ Plea To Bay Area Residents During Coronavirus Pandemic: Stay Home

In California’s north state, residents have a clear message for people in the Bay Area and Sacramento during the coronavirus pandemic: Don’t come here. “People shouldn’t be leaving their counties,” said Matt Romaine of Weaverville, who helps run several now-closed recreation properties. “We’re opposed to people coming in from outside areas that have higher infection rates.” (Stienstra, 4/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Students With Special Needs More At Risk During The Coronavirus Closures

For the state’s 725,000 students with special needs, the closure of classrooms for a five-month stretch will not mean the absence of just academics, but also of critical therapy and specialized services that they can’t get from home. Parents fear the five-month loss of personal interaction with trained special education teachers and therapists could set their children back well behind their peers. (Tucker, 4/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Doctors Treating Coronavirus Patients Rush To Draw Up Wills, Just In Case: ‘We Have To Be Brave’

Imagining the future is often a luxury for parents with little kids who have immediate needs like eating, getting their diapers changed and finding that lost toy — right now. But many families, particularly those helmed by doctors and nurses, are realizing the coronavirus pandemic means planning for the worst-case scenario and they must jump to the top of the list. They are scrambling to create wills and advanced health care directives, knowing they might not survive this tragedy. (Knight, 4/3)

Sacramento Bee: Amid COVID-19, No Homeless Moved Into Sacramento Motel Shelter

It’s been two and a half weeks since Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to move homeless into motels to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but no homeless people have yet received beds in Sacramento County. Sacramento County officials have identified 221 beds in three hotels for the homeless, but people will likely not start moving in until mid-April, said Eduardo Ameneyro, Sacramento County’s division manager for homeless services. (Clift and Yoon-Hendricks, 4/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Shelter Reports First SF Homeless Person To Test Positive For Coronavirus As City Seeks Contacts

The first homeless person to test positive for the coronavirus in San Francisco was living in a city shelter, officials announced Thursday, setting off a race to trace everyone the individual has recently interacted with, as officials tried to contain a potential outbreak among the city’s most vulnerable residents. Health officials said they isolated the person — who was at the Division Circle Navigation Center — in a hotel room, where they were described as being in “good condition.” Officials said it was unclear where or how the person got the coronavirus. (Fagan and Serrano, 4/2)

CalMatters: Amid Pandemic, Some California Sheriffs' Departments Still Evicting Renters

Fresno County alone performed 20 lockouts over the past week and a half. Tenant groups say Gov. Gavin Newsom is to blame. (Levin, 4/3)

CalMatters: Non-English Speakers Struggle To File Coronavirus Unemployment Claims

Candelaria Pablo Perez picked up the phone recently and heard what is now a familiar story. The man on the other line, a non-English speaker, had lost work due to the coronavirus shutdown and had questions about how to file for unemployment. But in Perez’ case, the situation was a little more unusual: The man spoke Mam, a Mayan language native to Guatemala that is becoming increasingly common in the Bay Area. (Hellerstein, 4/2)