Fullerton Making Switch To In-House Ambulance Service: Fullerton is expected to roll out its own ambulances next April after city officials voted to transition to an in-house program they say will save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. The city will spend about $2 million on ambulances and equipment. Read more from Voice of OC.

Drug Safety Database Launched: Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has developed a publicly available database that can be used to study adverse medication events — a $500 billion issue and the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. The database, called OnSIDES, can support efforts to detect and divert medication risks. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

