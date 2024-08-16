After Arrests In Perry’s Death, Is A Ketamine Crackdown Coming? Ketamine, a legal medication commonly used as an anesthetic, has gained popularity in recent years as both a clinical treatment for depression and a recreational drug. But the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry and the arrests that followed have raised questions about the drug’s future. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times .

California Supreme Court Ruling Is A Loss For Hospital Workers : In a unanimous ruling, the court said thousands of hospital employees at Alameda Health System are not protected by state laws requiring daily meal and rest breaks for private employees. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Bankruptcies Slow In 2024: Gibbins Advisors Healthcare company bankruptcy filings are on track to slow in 2024. Twenty-nine healthcare companies, each with liabilities of more than $10 million, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the first half of the year. At that rate, 58 healthcare companies are projected to seek bankruptcy protection this year, which would be a 27% decrease from 2023's 79 cases filed, according to a report published Wednesday by advisory firm Gibbins Advisors. (Hudson, 8/15)

Modern Healthcare: Supply Chain Shortages Forced Providers To Delay Care In 2023 Health systems have been forced to delay care and forgo revenue as they manage device and drug shortages. More than half of 102 hospitals, health systems and suppliers surveyed had to cancel or reschedule procedures multiple times last year due to product shortages, according to a poll conducted this spring by Premier, a consulting and group purchasing organization. Syringes, IV fluids, saline, aortic balloon catheters and surgical tourniquets are in short supply, providers said. (Kacik, 8/15)

Modern Healthcare: Employer Health Plan Costs Expected To Rise 9% In 2025: Aon Employer-sponsored health plan costs are expected to rise 9% in 2025, totaling more than $16,000 per employee before cost-saving measures, according to professional services and consulting company Aon. Aon predicts that demand for prescription drugs such as glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists and growth in medical claims for high-cost treatments such as gene and cell therapies are among the main drivers of rising costs for employers. (DeSilva, 8/15)

San Diego Union-Tribune: UC San Diego Averaged Almost $5 Million A Day In New Research Funding Last Year UC San Diego averaged nearly $5 million a day in new research funding during the past fiscal year, hauling in a total of $1.73 billion to study everything from Antarctica’s melting glaciers to better ways to prevent people from suffering heart attacks. (Robbins, 8/15)

Becker's Hospital Review: California Hospital Back Online After May Cyberattack Poway, Calif.-based Palomar Health Medical Group has fully restored operations after a May cyber incident forced the organization to take systems offline. "Currently, all systems across the PHMG locations have been successfully restored and patients can schedule an appointment by calling their doctor's office," said an Aug. 15 news release Palomar shared with Becker's. However, Palomar discovered in an investigation that some of its data was accessed without authorization during the incident. (Diaz, 8/15)

Mpox

Los Angeles Blade: LGBTQ Los Angeles Prepares For Potential Mpox Outbreak

Though the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the new mpox strain has not yet been detected in the U.S, there is grave concern. “Cases of the more virulent clade I mpox cases have not been detected in Los Angeles County or anywhere in the United States,” it said in a statement. “However, if health care providers encounter a patient with mpox-like symptoms who has recently traveled to affected countries in Africa, they should contact Public Health to arrange for clade-specific testing at the public health lab. This will help us identify any clade I cases in Los Angeles County if they arise.” (Masters, 8/15)

USA Today: As Mpox Outbreak Spreads Beyond Africa, How Is The US Preparing?

On Thursday, Swedish officials said they recorded their first case of mpox, which spreads with skin contact. The announcement came a day after the World Health Organization issued its second emergency declaration in two years due to the recent outbreak in and around the Democratic Republic of Congo, in central Africa. The mpox virus circulating in Congo and a dozen other African countries, and now Sweden, is a different strain than the one that has circulated in the U.S. since a global outbreak began in 2022. (Cuevas, 8/15)

The Washington Post: Sweden Detects Mpox Variant For The First Time Outside Of Africa

Swedish officials said Thursday they have detected a version of mpox that only a day earlier prompted global health authorities to declare a health emergency, marking the first time that variant has been discovered outside of Africa. Swedish officials said the patient was infected during a stay in a part of Africa where clade 1 is circulating and was diagnosed with that variant after seeking care in the Stockholm region. That patient has received care, said Magnus Gisslen, state epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency of Sweden. (Nirappil, 8/15)

Stat: Poxvirus Vaccine Maker Could Boost Doses By 8 Million Next Year

When mpox first began to spread internationally in 2022, affected countries scrambled to buy some of the limited supply of poxvirus vaccines produced in the world. The Danish company Bavarian Nordic, maker of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine, faced the sizable challenge of trying to meet demand with its supply. This week’s declaration of a second public health emergency of international concern to deal with new and concerning outbreaks of mpox in Africa has again thrust the company onto center stage. (Branswell, 8/16)

Bloomberg: Mpox: Vaccine Maker Bavarian Wants Jab Approved For Adolescents

Bavarian Nordic A/S, the only company with a vaccine approved for mpox in the US and Europe, wants permission to use the jab for adolescents as a new variant of the virus spreads. Bavarian will submit clinical data to the European Medicines Agency to support the extension to include people at age 12 to 17 in Europe, the company, which is based north of Copenhagen, said on Friday. (Wienberg and Wass, 8/16)