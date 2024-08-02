Patients Begin Moving Into Laguna Honda Hospital: San Francisco’s largest skilled nursing facility, Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center, will begin readmitting former residents it was forced to move out over the past two years while it underwent a grueling process to regain federal certification. This week, one new resident moved in. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Homeless In San Francisco Offered Bus Tickets Out Of Town: Mayor London Breed issued an executive order Thursday directing all city workers to offer homeless people trips out of town before providing any other services, such as housing or shelter. One person who lives in an RV said a city worker offered "to pay for us to fly ... and leave." Read more from the San Francisco Standard, the San Francisco Chronicle and ABC7.

