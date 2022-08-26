Newsom Appoints New Surgeon General: Dr. Diana Ramos, 55, the former Orange County Medical Association president, is set to oversee California’s public health efforts as the state’s newest surgeon general. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who created the role in 2019, announced the appointment Thursday. Read more from Bay Area News Group and CBS News.

California Bill Would Allow Seriously Ill Prisoners To Be Freed: California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. Read more from AP.

Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published Aug. 29 through Sept. 5. Look for it again in your inbox on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.