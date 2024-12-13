Lurie's Plans To Curb SF Drug Crisis Likely To Encounter Hurdles: San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie vowed to tackle the fentanyl crisis when he’s sworn into office Jan. 8, but he has acknowledged he will also face a two-year budget shortfall pegged at $876 million. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

More Than A Dozen California Democrats Voted For Anti-Trans Provision: Thirteen California Democrats voted to pass legislation that included a GOP provision to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Many of them said the defense bill was too important to vote against but that they opposed the piece targeting care for transgender youth. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

CIDRAP: Avian Flu Suspected In California Cats That Drank Raw Milk As Virus Kills Animals At Arizona Zoo The Los Angeles County Department of Health today announced that it is investigating two suspected avian flu illnesses in indoor pet cats that drank recalled raw milk, fueling more concerns about wider spread in other animals, which includes zoo animals infected in Arizona's Maricopa County. Also today, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed several more outbreaks in dairy cattle in California and in poultry flocks in three states. And two states reported rises in wild-bird detections. (Schnirring, 12/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Is At Center Of Bird Flu Rise. Should We Be Worried? The Golden State is the latest epicenter of new infections in cattle and people, with more than 70% of cumulative cases in cattle and 32 of the 58 confirmed cases in people since 2023 — though that may just be because California is the nation’s largest dairy-producing state with more cattle herds and more points of contact with dairy workers. (Ho, 12/12)

NBC News: UCLA Student Sues California Doctors, Says She Was 'Fast-Tracked' Into Transgender Surgery A UCLA student is suing multiple California health care providers and hospitals for medical negligence, alleging she was wrongly diagnosed with gender dysphoria and then “fast-tracked onto the conveyor belt of irreversibly damaging” puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery, according to her lawsuit. (Schwanemann, 12/12)

Voice of OC: Thousands Of OC Kids Struggle With Homelessness, Hunger And Mental Health Issues The number of kids that local school districts in Orange County deemed as homeless and the number of children eligible for free lunches – a longtime indicator of poverty – has gone up again for a second year in a row, according to a new county report. The yearly assessment put together by groups like the OC Social Service Agency, OC Health Care Agency and First 5 – a government agency that focuses on child health and development – shows that mental health issues like depression are on the rise with OC kids and teenagers. (Elattar, 12/11)

San Francisco Public Press: Destroyed Records, Dying Witnesses Consign San Francisco Radiation Lab to Obscurity After running the world’s first doctoral program in radiation biology, James Newell Stannard spent his retirement researching “Radioactivity and Health: A History.” The exhaustive record of the field’s early days, published in 1988, mentions some of the work done at a U.S. Navy radiation lab headquartered in San Francisco. Some but not all, because the paper trail was incomplete. When the Navy closed the lab in 1969, “they threw out nearly all records, and there is nowhere, at least so far as I can find, one complete set of Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory reports!” Stannard said in a 1979 interview. (Roberts, 12/12)

MedPage Today: MedPAC Members Supportive Of Upping Medicare Pay Rates Close To The Inflation Rate Members of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) seemed favorable Thursday to a proposed recommendation to Congress that Medicare should pay physicians based on the rate of medical inflation and give primary care doctors who serve low-income beneficiaries an extra pay bump. "I think the chair's recommendation is directionally correct," said commission member Cheryl Damberg, PhD, MPH, of the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California. (Frieden, 12/12)

Becker's Hospital Review: Growth, Integration And Affordability: Sutter Health COO Looks To 2025 Moving into 2025, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is focusing on deploying growth and integration strategies to tackle financial challenges, as well as on boosting workforce connections, Mark Sevco, senior vice president and COO, told Becker's. Mr. Sevco discussed these strategies in detail and why they are important to the future of the 22-hospital health system. (Gooch, 12/12)

The Trump Administration

Axios: Trump Commits To Protecting Abortion Pill Access

President-elect Trump told Time magazine he will ensure the FDA will not block access to abortion pills on his watch, the first time he has made such a commitment. Medication abortions account for nearly two-thirds of all abortions nationwide. Anti-abortion groups and some Trump allies see limiting access to abortion pill mifepristone as a top priority in the new term — but, for now at least, Trump does not. (Lawler and Bettelheim, 12/12)

CNN: Hardline Activist Who Raised The Idea Of Jailing Women For Abortions Gets Top Policy Job In Trump Administration

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Ed Martin, a hardline, socially conservative activist and commentator, to serve as the next chief of staff at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). As CNN first reported in July, Martin has publicly advocated for a national abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest and has raised imposing criminal penalties on women and doctors involved in abortions. ... The OMB plays a key role in shaping the president’s economic and legislative agenda by reviewing funding proposals and ensuring they align with the administration’s policy priorities. Martin’s role at OMB could have a potential impact on how federal funds are allocated for programs related to women’s health or reproductive rights. (Kaczynski and Steck, 12/12)

The New York Times: RFK Jr.’s Lawyer Has Asked The FDA To Revoke Polio Vaccine Approval

The lawyer helping Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pick federal health officials for the incoming Trump administration has petitioned the government to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine, which for decades has protected millions of people from a virus that can cause paralysis or death. That campaign is just one front in the war that the lawyer, Aaron Siri, is waging against vaccines of all kinds. (Jewett and Stolberg, 12/13)

Salon: "It Will Cost Lives": Trump Says He'll Talk With RFK Jr. About Discouraging Childhood Vaccines

In an interview with TIME Magazine published Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump said that he would discuss ending child vaccination programs with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine activist he has nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Asked if he would approve of any decision by Kennedy to end vaccination programs — insofar as he has that power, which is largely delegated to the states — Trump cited autism as a reason why he might. "We're going to have a big discussion," he said. "The autism rate is at a level that nobody ever believed possible. If you look at things that are happening, there's something causing it." His administration would get rid of some vaccinations if "I think it's dangerous, if I think they are not beneficial," Trump added. (Lu, 12/12)

The New York Times: Six Childhood Scourges We’ve Forgotten About, Thanks To Vaccines

Some of President-elect Donald J. Trump’s picks for the government’s top health posts have expressed skepticism about the safety of childhood vaccines. It’s a sentiment shared by a growing number of parents, who are choosing to skip recommended shots for their children. But while everyone seems to be talking about the potential side effects of vaccines, few are discussing the diseases they prevent. (Baumgaertner, 12/13)