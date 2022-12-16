Many colleges require students to have health insurance coverage, and the college option can be costly. In addition, some schools mandate that students pay a fee to cover health services on campus. (Phil Galewitz, 12/17 )

Covid Surge May Be Improving: A recent surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in California is showing early signs of slowing down, state health data show, though health officials are still expressing caution as the winter holidays approach with other respiratory viruses including seasonal influenza also continuing to spread. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

Covid, Flu, and RSV

Berkeleyside: Winter COVID Cases Are Rising In Berkeley. Here's How To Stay Safe

Case rates of COVID-19 are rising in Berkeley and Alameda County, in line with trends from previous pandemic winters. Public health officials are urging the community to approach the holiday season with the same caution they did last year during the omicron surge — by wearing tight-fitting, effective masks when going to indoor places like restaurants, bars, and stores, and by testing and handwashing regularly. Residents are urged to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and seasonal flu, if they haven’t already. (Yelimeli and Rasilla, 12/15)

Los Angeles Daily News: LA County COVID Cases Begin To Decline, But Deaths Rising

There are signs that the latest COVID-19 surge may be leveling off, with Los Angeles County’s seven-day average case rate down 21% compared to last week, health officials said on Thursday, Dec. 15 — though that good news was tempered by rising death rates that are ahead of where they were this time last year. (Harter, 12/15)

Times Of San Diego: COVID Boosters Ready For Children 6 Months And Up As Cases Slip After Thanksgiving Spike

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday reported 4,821 new COVID-19 cases, as numbers fell after the significant Thanksgiving spike. They also announced the local availability of the bivalent booster for youngsters ages 6 months and up. (12/15)

Oaklandside: Caroling Protesters Call For Oakland Mask Mandate To Be Reinstated

Protesters used an unusually merry tactic outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday to draw attention to their cause: singing Christmas carols with lyrics demanding the city reinstate its mask mandate inside city-owned buildings. (Fermoso, 12/14)

AP: California To End Mandatory Pay For Workers With COVID

California will stop making companies pay employees who can’t work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid. But Thursday, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to end that rule in 2023 — in part because the rule has become harder to enforce. (Beam, 12/15)