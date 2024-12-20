Scientists Race To Stop Bird Flu Spread: The H5N1 virus, afflicting cows in 645 California dairies, is spreading so quickly that dairy farmers are calling it “Covid for cows.” Even as ranchers have enacted precautions, the race is on to figure out how to stop the contagion affecting the nation’s largest milk producer. Read more from The New York Times. Scroll down for more avian flu news.

Raw Milk Recall Expands: The California Department of Food and Agriculture has issued a statewide recall of raw milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled after H5N1 bird flu virus was found in samples from a bulk tank at the company’s dairy farm. Read more from CNN.

Note to readers: The Daily Edition will not be published Dec. 23 through Jan. 1. Look for it again in your inbox on Jan. 2.

