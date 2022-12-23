Anyone In LA Can Get An Mpox Shot: Anyone who wants to be vaccinated against mpox can now receive the shots "without questions asked," regardless of their sexual history or personal risk, said Andrea Kim, director of vaccine preventable disease control at Los Angeles County Public Health. Read more from LAist. Keep scrolling for more on the mpox outbreak.

UCSF Apologizes For Medical Experiments: UC San Francisco has issued a public apology after conducting an investigation into experiments performed by two faculty members in the 1960s and ’70s on prisoners. The experiments included exposing the men to pesticides and herbicides, both by injection or application on the skin. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. Look for it again in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.