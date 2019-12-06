Good morning! U.S. health spending rose to $11,172 per person but actually ticked down as a share of national economy for first time in years. Read more on that below, but first here are your top California health stories for the day.

Supreme Court’s Question Of The Day: Does The Constitution Give Homeless The Right To Sleep On Sidewalks? The Supreme Court meets Friday to consider for the first time whether the Constitution gives homeless people a right to sleep on the sidewalk. The justices are weighing an appeal of a much-disputed ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that held last year that it was cruel and unusual punishment to enforce criminal laws against homeless people who are living on the street if a city doesn’t offer enough shelters as an alternative. Judge Marsha Berzon described the ruling as narrow—so long as there no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property. The dissenters — and officials in California and the other eight western states covered by the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction— said the ruling shackles the hands of public officials trying to redress the serious societal concern of homelessness. Read more from David Savage of the Los Angeles Times.

Homeless Crisis Is So Bad That Aggressive Policies That Would Have Died In Liberal California Years Ago Are Gaining Traction: Homelessness has skyrocketed in the past two years — by 47 percent in Oakland, 42 percent in San Jose and 17 percent in San Francisco. State legislators, cities and counties are seeking new fixes. Legislation that would have had no chance five or 10 years ago can pass,” said Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco. That means voluntary is giving way to involuntary approaches. A new state law authored by Wiener makes it easier for three counties to “conserve” — or take guardianship over — homeless people with several mental illness or substance use disorders who bounce in and out of short-term psychiatric commitments. California voters could weigh in next year on a proposed ballot measure that would sentence homeless offenders to treatment instead of jail time. Read more from Victoria Colliver of Politico.

