Former California social services head Will Lightbourne has come out of retirement to lead the state’s mental health accountability commission following its executive director’s resignation in the wake of conflict of interest allegations. (Molly Castle Work, 12/6)

People At LAX, OC Children’s Hospital Possibly Exposed To Measles: Health officials are warning that people who were at Los Angeles International Airport and Children’s Hospital of Orange County in recent days may have been exposed to measles. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Health Care Industry

KPBS Public Media: Kaiser Mental Health Workers' Strike Leaves Some Patients Struggling For Care

Alana Molino has been a Kaiser patient since 2018. She said it’s frustrating to have to restart therapy with temporary providers. "It’s hard enough trying to admit that you need therapy," Molino said. "You have to start pretty much from scratch with the new therapist and uncover all the trauma again that you’ve just worked out with someone else." (de Marco, 12/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: UCSF To Pay $15M To Woman Whose Anesthesia Was Mixed With Formaldehyde

A 42-year-old woman from Sonoma entered the emergency room at the UCSF hospital in 2021 with a swollen and bleeding fibroid in her uterus that required surgery. What followed was agony. According to a lawyer for the woman and her husband, medics mistakenly mixed her anesthetic with a mislabeled cup on the same tray that contained formalin, a liquid form of the chemical formaldehyde, and injected it. She suffered burns to her pelvic muscle and tissue, nerve damage, loss of strength and mobility, and pain that still torments her three years later. (Egelko, 12/5)

CBS News: Anthem Blue Cross Says It's Reversing A Policy To Limit Anesthesia Coverage

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said Thursday that the health insurance provider is reversing a policy that was set to go into effect in February of that would have limited anesthesia coverage during surgeries and other procedures, a change that had prompted an outcry from some physicians and lawmakers. The policy, which would have covered Anthem's plans in Connecticut, New York and Missouri, was disclosed in recent weeks. ... The policy would have excluded people under 22 years old and maternity care. (Picchi, 12/5)

Medical Economics: Business Group Sounds The Alarm On Historic Surge In Health Care Costs For 2025

For the first time in over a decade, employers are bracing for health care cost increases that are growing at rates not seen in years. Many businesses reported higher-than-expected expenses in 2023, with projections for 2024 and 2025 signaling even sharper growth. This cost trajectory has forced many organizations to reconsider long-standing partnerships and explore new strategies for cost management. Employers are expected to respond with increased request-for-proposal activity, seeking greater transparency and accountability from vendor partners. These efforts will likely disrupt current arrangements but are designed to improve long-term outcomes, including patient experience, affordability, and quality of care. Businesses will also explore alternative approaches, such as direct contracting with centers of excellence and steering employees toward high-value providers. (Shryock, 12/3)