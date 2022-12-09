Hate Crimes Skyrocket In Los Angeles: Hate crimes surged in Los Angeles County in 2021 to their highest level since 2002, according to a report released Wednesday by the county Commission on Human Relations. The report noted 786 victims of hate crimes, a 23% increase over 2020. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Covid Soars In California As Next Round Of Holidays Nears: For the first time since July, California hospitals have topped daily totals of 5,000 patients with covid, an alarming sign as cases continue to spike from Thanksgiving. Read more from Bay Area News Group. Keep scrolling for more on the covid surge.

