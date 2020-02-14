Good morning! California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be publish on Feb. 17. Look for us back in your inbox on Feb. 18. Meanwhile, here are your top California health stories of the day.

LA Mayor, U.S. HUD Secretary Announce Joint Working Group To Address Homeless Crisis: Although much about the collaboration remains unknown, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said their staffs would be working together to identify red tape and other impediments to getting people off the streets and housed quickly. As recently as last month, Garcetti and Carson said they were close to a deal that would allow Los Angeles to receive more federal resources, including money and land on which to build shelters. The mayor warned at the time that “there’s no cavalry coming from Washington.” On Thursday, however, Garcetti was more optimistic, but both Carson and Garcetti declined to say how large the potential injection of federal funding could be or how many beds might open in new shelters. Read more from Benjamin Oreskes of the Los Angeles Times and Chris Nichols of Capital Public Radio.

Bay Area’s Gilead Sciences Sees Hopeful Results In Studies For Drug To Treat COVID-19: The drug, an injectable antiviral called remdesivir, was given in late January to the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States, a 35-year-old man in Washington state, after he returned from Wuhan, China, and his symptoms worsened after a week in the hospital. His condition improved the next day. By Feb. 6, Gilead began enrolling patients in China’s Hubei province, believed to be where the virus originated. The company will examine the drug’s effects on 760 people, some with severe cases of coronavirus and some with mild to moderate symptoms. Results for both trials are expected in April, said Gilead spokeswoman Sonia Choi. Read more from Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Meanwhile, few places illustrate the parallel reactions to the coronavirus the way San Gabriel Valley does. Latinos and Asians make up 46% and 28%, respectively, of the area’s 1.85 million residents. The two largest groups frequently shop, eat and send their children to the same schools. But how they have responded to the virus couldn’t be more different. It is among the Asian population that concern over the disease manifests itself most visibly, with changing eating and shopping habits, the cancellation of large public events like Lunar New Year celebrations, avoidance of large family gatherings and the masks. While the majority of people in the San Gabriel Valley do not wear the masks, those who do wear them are almost always of Asian descent. That can provoke misunderstanding and prejudice. Read more from Andrew J. Campa of the Los Angeles Times.

