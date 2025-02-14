Workers At Bird Flu-Testing Lab Might Go On Strike: Employees at the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab at the University of California, Davis, a key lab for testing animal disease, are threatening to go on strike. The lab is the only one in the state able to handle the most dangerous cases of avian flu. Read more from Politico. Keep scrolling for more bird flu updates.

How A Shutdown Of The US Education Department Could Affect California: Federal dollars support K-12 education in California, particularly aiding disadvantaged students and students with disabilities. Read more from the Desert Sun.

Note to readers: The Daily Edition will not be published Monday, Feb. 17, in celebration of Presidents Day. Look for it again in your inbox Tuesday.

