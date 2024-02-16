UCSF Study Says Telehealth Abortions Are Safe: Abortion pills prescribed virtually and delivered by mail are safe and effective, according to a new study by UCSF researchers published in Nature Medicine on Thursday. It is the largest study to date on telehealth abortion care, and its findings come as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear a case next month that could restrict access to telemedicine abortion. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

California Toughens Rules On Lead Exposure: For the first time in decades, California is tightening its rules on workplace exposure to lead, a poisonous metal that can wreak havoc throughout the body. The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted 5 to 2 on Thursday to adopt the rules over the objections of business groups who said they were unworkable and difficult to understand. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published Monday, Feb. 19, in celebration of the Presidents Day holiday. See you Tuesday!

