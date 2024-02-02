Measles Has Arrived In Los Angeles County: A recently arrived traveler at Los Angeles International Airport is the source of the first case of measles in L.A. County since 2020. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Promised Health Worker Wage Increase An Illusion? In his 2024-2025 budget proposal, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wanted budgetary controls put in place on SB 525, a law that provided two annual wage hikes for health workers. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

