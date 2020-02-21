Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

Newsom Wants To Set Aside State-Owned Properties To House The Homeless. Here’s A Look At Where They Are: Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday during his homelessness-focused State of the State address that his administration had found 286 eligible properties, including vacant lots, fairgrounds and armories. There are 148 potential shelter sites listed in the Bay Area, including 49 in Sonoma County, 36 in Alameda County and 25 in San Mateo County. They are largely empty Caltrans-managed parcels next to state highways, many of which the state has previously identified as potential properties for affordable housing development. One is in San Francisco, next to Interstate 280 near 23rd and Indiana streets. Others include the Redwood City Armory, Napa State Hospital and the Sonoma Developmental Center. Read more from Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Meanwhile, corporations that own California properties could soon be fined for keeping homes vacant for more than three months under a proposed law to give tenants, nonprofits and cities more say over what happens to empty buildings. Senate Bill 1079 would allow local officials to adopt ordinances to fine “in an unspecified amount” corporations and companies that leave residential buildings vacant for more than 90 days. Read more from Hannah Wiley of the Sacramento Bee.

And Sacramento may soon begin clearing homeless camps from sections of riverfront levees, several downtown streets and outside public facilities in what top city officials describe as an effort to protect critical infrastructure and prevent wildfires and catastrophic floods. A federal court ruling in the controversial Martin v. Boise case in September 2018 barred police in western states from issuing citations to homeless people sleeping in public places unless a shelter bed is available. However, Sacramento officials say a footnote submitted by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit allows them to bar campers from certain places in order to “protect the public health, safety and welfare,” according to a city staff report. Read more from Theresa Clift of the Sacramento Bee.

