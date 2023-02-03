Bill Targets Fentanyl Dealers: Democratic Assemblymember Brian Maienschein introduced legislation this week to allow California to hand out stronger criminal penalties for people who sell or otherwise furnish controlled substances, such as fentanyl, that result in great bodily injury or death. Read more from the Los Angeles Blade . Keep scrolling for more on the drug epidemic.

The Hill: Democratic Senators Form Caucus For Gun Violence Prevention A group of eight Democratic senators formed the Gun Violence Prevention Caucus on Thursday, with the goal of promoting “commonsense solutions” to America’s abnormally high levels of gun violence. “We wake every day to headlines of another mass shooting in this country,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), a member of the newly formed caucus, said in a statement. “We can’t allow this to continue.” (Shapero, 2/2)

AP: Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Domestic Violence Gun Law A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns — the latest domino to fall after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority set new standards for reviewing the nation’s gun laws. Police in Texas found a rifle and a pistol at the home of a man who was the subject of a civil protective order that banned him from harassing, stalking or threatening his ex-girlfriend and their child. The order also banned him from having guns. (Beam, 2/3)

Los Angeles Times: Voices Of Terror From Monterey Park Shooting 911 Calls The voice on the 911 tape was quiet but terrified. The caller was the first to reach out for help after a gunman opened fire at a Lunar New Year’s Eve party in Monterey Park. (Mejia, 2/2)

Coronavirus

The Desert Sun: Rep. Raul Ruiz Appointed Ranking Member Of COVID-19 Subcommittee

Local Congressman Raul Ruiz has been appointed to serve as the Ranking Member of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Sasic, 2/1)

Voice of OC: OC’s Top Public Health Official Is Resigning; No Permanent Replacement Yet

Orange County’s top public health official is on her way out the door. Dr. Margaret Bredehoft, who has been the county’s chief of public health services for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced she’s resigning and leaving her job next Friday, Feb. 10.“It is with both sadness and gratitude that I announce that I am resigning from my role,” Bredehoft said in a mid-January email to colleagues obtained by Voice of OC. She’s told colleagues she wants to spend more time with her family. (Gerda, 2/2)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Sonoma County To Close Two Key Pandemic-Era Vaccine Clinics By End Of February

A large bowl of candy on a table at the Roseland vaccine clinic Thursday afternoon still contained plenty of red and white striped Christmas candy canes, along with stacks of information about influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. (Espinoza, 2/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: “Put Your Mask On,” Bay Area Health Official Urges As Cases Hit Another Plateau

The decline in California’s COVID-19 infections has slowed substantially, with the state’s health department reporting 2,434 average cases per day — or about 6 per 100,000 residents — as of Thursday. That marks a small improvement over the 2,715 cases per day, or 7 per 100,000 residents, reported a week ago. Other metrics also show signs of plateauing. (Vaziri, 2/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: Most Virus Deaths In Older People, Study Confirms

Worldwide, over 80% of the people who died from COVID-19 in the first two years of the pandemic were over the age of 60, according to a new study. More than 5.4 million COVID-19 deaths were reported globally in 2020 and 2021, the report published Thursday by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that there were 14.9 million excess deaths during that time — indicating the actual toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is nearly three times the official tally. (Vaziri, 2/2)

KQED: These COVID-Sniffing Canines Are On The Job At Nursing Homes In Marin County

Dogs are detecting COVID in long-term care facilities in California, with an accuracy almost on par with rapid tests. Currently, two white labradors named Scarlett and Rizzo are on the job in Marin County. In less than a half hour, dogs can scan hundreds of patients at a nursing home by sniffing their shoes and ankles. If they identify COVID, they will sit down next to the suspected resident. A rapid antigen test can verify the results. (McClurg, 2/2)