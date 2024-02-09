Another Deal In The Works To Reopen Madera Community Hospital: UCSF Health and Adventist Health have developed a potential plan, announced Thursday, to purchase the shuttered Madera Community Hospital as a separate deal currently makes its way through court. Read more from KVPR, CalMatters, and Fresno Bee.

52% Of Californians Are Skipping Medical Care Because Of Cost: A new report from the UC Berkeley Labor Center says many residents don’t use their health coverage even though they need it. And the California Health Care Foundation found that in 2023, 52% of Californians said they’d recently skipped or delayed care because of the cost, regardless of their income. Read more from Capital & Main.

