Will Newsom’s Plan For State To Sell Its Own Generic Drugs Actually Save Money? Experts Are Skeptical: Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his proposal yesterday for the state to sell generic drugs to increase competition in the marketplace. In recent years, some generic drugs have experienced huge price increases, sometimes into the thousands of percent. Newsom’s plan would probably address those increases by introducing competition in drug markets where there are only a few manufacturers. But in general, it is uncommon drugs that have only a few manufacturers, said Joyce, who heads the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics. More widely prescribed medicines, such as those that treat high cholesterol and high blood pressure, have multiple producers and already competitive pricing, he said. “In terms of savings to a typical family, it would be very modest,” he said. Read more from Soumya Karlamangla of the Los Angeles Times.

And what else made it into Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget that he’s expected to introduce this morning? So far, beyond the generic drugs plan, Newsom has outlined $1.4 billion in new spending to help get people off the street and has proposed a $2 billion program to help protect low-income communities from devastating wildfires. Read more from Scott Rodd of Capital Public Radio.

The Quiet But Significant Progress LA Mayor, Trump Officials Are Making Against Homelessness: Senior Trump administration officials have made quiet but significant progress toward a potential deal with Los Angeles officials that would provide federal funds and land to help shelter the city‘s and county’s growing homeless population. The movement follows a series of phone calls involving Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The positive tone, much of it behind the scenes, comes as a sharp contrast to President Trump’s bellicose anti-California rhetoric at political rallies and on Twitter. At times, the president has appeared to threaten to invoke sweeping emergency powers to force local officials to “clean up their act” rather than offer federal help. Read more from Noah Bierman, Benjamin Oreskes and Dakota Smith of the Los Angeles Times.

