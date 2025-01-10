SF Nursing Home That Opened In 1901 Is Closing Its Doors : St. Anne’s Home, the 124-year-old San Francisco nursing facility operated by the Little Sisters of the Poor, will close April 8, the organization revealed this week. The main reasons are staffing shortages and challenges complying with the state’s regulatory requirements, the Little Sisters said. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Hazardous Air Quality Is Taking A Toll On People Near LA Wildfires: Air purifiers were selling out and residents were sleeping with face masks on as wildfires continued to rage uncontrollably Friday morning in Los Angeles. Emergency room doctors reported waves of patients with breathing problems. Read more from AP .

Los Angeles Wildfires

USA Today: LA Fire Weather To Persist As Concerns Mount For Air Quality

With fires still raging around Los Angeles and high winds expected to last through Friday, it's not clear when air quality in the region will improve, local experts said Thursday. The time it will take for smoke from wildfires burning around Los Angeles to dissipate is a moving target. Much of Los Angeles County is still experiencing unhealthy air due to smoke from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires that have collectively burned over 29,000 acres, according to Cal Fire. All have little or no containment at this point. They've been aided by the notorious Santa Ana winds. (Cuevas, 1/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: How Toxic Is The Smoke From L.A. Fires Right Now?

As thousands of buildings burned in Los Angeles County this week, the skies above Southern California have become a stew of unhealthy gases and aerosols — much different than what typically blows from a wildfire. Scientists tracking the smoke in the Los Angeles basin say the synthetic materials burning in the recent fires, from cars and furniture to entire grocery stores, release compounds that can be much more hazardous than those from burning grasses and trees. (Alexander, 1/9)

Los Angeles Times: How To Protect Kids From Wildfire Smoke

Young kids are especially vulnerable to the effects of wildfire smoke. Here’s how you can keep them safe as fires continue to spread across Los Angeles County. (Gold and Sequeira, 1/9)

Yahoo!: How The California Wildfires Can Impact The Health Of People Hundreds Of Miles From Los Angeles

Currently, air quality in the immediate areas surrounding the fire is poor, while surrounding areas seem to be largely OK, according to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). But doctors expect that will change as the fire continues to burn and winds shift. While wildfires create unhealthy air conditions for people who live in nearby areas, that smoke and particulate matter can drift and affect those who live thousands of miles away — with a recent study shedding further light on the quantifiable dangers of even faraway wildfires. (Miller, 1/10)

Los Angeles Times: National Guard Arrives In L.A., Curfews Planned To Crack Down On Looting In Fire-Ravaged Areas

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna announced several measures Thursday to ramp up security in areas that have been evacuated because of devastating fires in the area. National Guard troops were in place Friday in some burn zones to provide protection. The sheriff also said the agency was working to implement a curfew that would run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. “within the specific impacted areas around the two fire areas,” he said, referring to the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton fire, which ignited in Altadena. He said he hoped to have it in place by Thursday night but definitely by Friday evening. (Toohey and Lin, 1/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: Emergency Alert Sent In Error Causes Confusion Across Los Angeles

A wireless emergency alert sent to all Los Angeles County residents on Thursday afternoon mistakenly warned of widespread evacuations. The alert, which caused substantial alarm, read: “This is an emergency message from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued in your area.” ... Local officials quickly clarified that no new evacuation orders had been issued for Los Angeles, with the city’s Emergency Management Department attributing the alert to a “technical error.” (Vaziri, 1/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: The Critical Emergency Prep Step That Everyone Forgets To Take

Water bottles. Medication. Cash. Flashlights. There’s a long list of items to keep handy in a go-bag in case of emergency. But what about the vehicle to evacuate in? “It’s pretty simple: Keep your tank filled at all times,” Cal Fire spokesperson David Acuña said Thursday. “If there is a chance of evacuation, fill it up.” (Mishanec, 1/9)

ABC News: California Wildfires Can Take Mental Health Toll On Residents, Firefighters

Mental health experts say that most people are resilient and do not develop a mental health condition as a result of trauma from a natural disaster. However, those with more exposure to the event -- such as losing a home, losing a loved one or experiencing injury -- are at higher risk, the experts said. (Kekatos, 1/10)

Chief Healthcare Executive: Los Angeles Area Fires Affect Hospitals, Delaying Surgeries And Closing Clinics

The Cedars-Sinai medical campus remains open, but it is close to some of the wildfires. Cedars-Sinai postponed non-urgent surgeries Thursday and Friday. ... Some Cedars-Sinai locations outside of evacuation zones are being hampered by power outages, the system said. “We continue to contact affected patients, and we are doing everything we can to minimize disruptions to care,” the system said. (Southwick, 1/10)

LAist: Nursing Home Evacuees Faced Cot Shortages In Pasadena, Medical Staff Say

Over the past two days, emergency crews evacuated at least 1,400 residents from dozens of Pasadena-area nursing homes and assisted living facilities as the Eaton Fire threatened the region, according to state officials. The mass evacuation of care-dependent residents, mostly over age 65, created immediate health risks for this fragile population and stretched public health officials' coordination capabilities to their limits. (Schrank, 1/9)

San Diego Union-Tribune: No Heat, No Water, No School: In Rural San Diego County, Power Shutoffs Pose Their Own Public Safety Risks

Thousands of residents in San Diego County’s rural backcountry lost power this week as San Diego Gas & Electric shut off lines to prevent the risk of wildfire during high winds and dry conditions. Tens of thousands more were warned of possible further outages. (Taketa, 1/10)

The Desert Sun: Biden Pledges 6 Months Of Wildfire Aid Despite Trump Threats To Cut Funds To California

As greater Los Angeles burns, incoming President Donald Trump has unleashed a blistering volley against Gov. Gavin Newsom and stepped up threats to withhold federal aid to California, which some experts say could be enduring its most costly disaster ever. (Wilson, Wire, Vanden Brook, Collins, 1/9)

Politico: Trump’s Critiques Of The Los Angeles Fires, Explained

In short, Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom disagree about how much water should be pumped out of the state’s main rivers, which combine in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, to the much-drier farms of the Central Valley and cities of Southern California, and how much water should be kept in the ecosystem to keep declining fish populations alive, including the Delta smelt, a frequent Trump target. Their separate plans for the pumps make only marginal differences in actual water deliveries, but have taken on a political life of their own. (Von Kaenel, 1/9)