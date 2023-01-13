California Attorney General Rob Bonta is taking three major drugmakers and three distributors to court, alleging the companies illegally raised prices at the expense of diabetes patients. (Angela Hart and Samantha Young, 1/16 )

California's 'Happiest' Cities: Apparently living in California makes people happier than most, according to a recent report from financial technology company SmartAsset. In the 2022 “ Where Americans are Happiest ” study, six California cities made the top 10. Four are in Northern California, with the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale topping the list as the “happiest city” in the country. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Why Have LA Covid Deaths Reached A New Winter High? The number of covid deaths reported weekly in Los Angeles County has hit the highest point of the season, underscoring the continued deadly risks of a disease that has ripped through the community for nearly three years. The Los Angeles Times explores the metrics.

COVID-19

San Diego Union-Tribune: That Triple-Threat Virus Surge Has Abated — For Now. 'We Are Happy For The Calm'

With a new variant on the prowl, as was the case this time last year, it would be reasonable to expect that coronavirus would be surging. But the latest weekly report from the county health department shows that’s just not the case. (Sisson, 1/12)

Sacramento Bee: COVID-19 Numbers In California Improving After Winter Surge

Coronavirus activity in California has declined in recent days, with significant drops recorded in key transmission and hospital metrics. The statewide case rate for COVID-19 fell to 14.3 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public Health reported in a weekly update Thursday, down 10% from one week earlier. (McGough, 1/12)

Los Angeles Daily News: LA Covid-19 Cases Declining; LADPH Continue To Monitor Omicron Strains

Los Angeles County ‘s number of new COVID-19 cases were falling this week, but the region’s average death rate is up, the county’s top public health officials said Thursday, Jan. 12, while advising county residents to remain cautious against the disease as students return to the classroom following winter break. (Valdes, 1/12)

Fortune: The ‘Gryphon’ Family Of COVID Variants Is Off The Leash And Spreading Globally—But Their Bark May Be A Lot Worse Than Their Bite

You may remember the XBB variant that took Singapore by storm last fall—one of the most immune-evasive yet. Dubbed “Gryphon” by the Canadian biology professor Ryan Gregory—who has a lot more names like it for other variants—after the mythical amalgamation of eagle and lion, it’s less of a global player than it was then. Now its descendants are battling for dominance throughout the world. Experts are keeping a close eye in particular on (the also Gregory-monikered) “Kraken” XBB.1.5, due to its ability to grow at a breakneck pace. (Prater, 1/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: Nose Sprays Could Someday Replace Face Masks

Johns Hopkins engineers are developing a nasal spray that could be used to prevent the transmission of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza, according to a report published Thursday by the university. The engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking harmful viruses from entering the lungs. (Vaziri, 1/13)

Time: Why Rapid COVID-19 Test Results Are Getting More Confusing

Experts say ambiguous results like these may be more common now—but not because rapid tests aren’t working. In fact, these confusing results could actually be a good thing, at least as far as your immune system goes. (Ducharme, 1/12)

The 19th: COVID Booster Rates In Nursing Homes Remain Low, New AARP Data Shows

Older adults, particularly those living in nursing homes, are bearing the brunt of the current winter COVID wave in the United States, but booster rates among nursing home residents and staff remain low, according to new data from AARP. (Luterman, 1/12)