Doxy-PEP Is Working: Fewer Gay Men In Calif. Catching Chlamydia, Syphilis: A pair of studies by San Francisco researchers found that rates for the two common STIs also fell in bisexual men and transgender women when doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis was prescribed after sex. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Crackdown On CDC Could Affect California’s Bird Flu Response: Infectious-disease specialists are warning that the Trump administration’s decision to pause all external communications from the CDC could have significant consequences for California’s ability to respond to the evolving bird flu outbreak. Read more from KQED. Scroll down for more on disease surveillance.

