California Cracks Down On Ultra-Processed Foods: Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday attempting to limit access to ultra-processed foods. The order calls for proposals to reduce the purchase of candy, soda and other unhealthy foods made with synthetic dyes or additives by recipients of government food benefits. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

PACE Center Opens In Sacramento: Habitat Health, launched last year by Kaiser Permanente and Town Hall Ventures, on Thursday opened its first Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly center in Sacramento. Participants can receive primary and specialty care, prescriptions, social activities, transportation, and home care all under one roof. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review and Modern Healthcare.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.