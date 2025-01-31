Possible Weapon In War On Drugs Emerges: Researchers at the University of the Pacific in Stockton have discovered a new way to deliver naloxone, the chemical in Narcan that is used to combat overdoses. The molecule HD-5, in the form of an injection, can distribute naloxone for up to a week in the body, preventing fentanyl overdoses for longer and more often. Read more from CBS News. Scroll down to read about a new type of pain medication approved by the FDA.

Court Affirms Employees’ Right To Reject Vaccines: San Francisco must rehire two city employees who left their jobs after refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus for religious reasons, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled, noting the women were “forced to choose between their religious beliefs and their careers.” The city withdrew its vaccine mandate in August 2023. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

