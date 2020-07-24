Nursing Home Inspectors Say They Weren’t Tested For COVID: Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, California health officials have required nursing homes to bar entry to outsiders who might bring the coronavirus in with them. But there’s one group California health officials have knowingly sent from nursing home to nursing home without first testing them for the lethal virus: state inspectors. In interviews, eight registered nurses working as inspectors said they are exposed to the virus on an almost-daily basis and that they could easily be spreading the disease. Read more from Jack Dolan and Brittny Mejia of the Los Angeles Times.

Vitalant Refusing Blood Donations From Gay, Bisexual Men: Many gay and bisexual men are still being turned away when they volunteer to give blood, even if they meet federal donor criteria. Vitalant, one of the largest blood providers with about 125 donation centers nationwide including six in the Bay Area, won’t take their donations. The blood supplier has yet to update its rules even though it’s been more than three months since the FDA changed its requirements. “I don’t know if it’s pure homophobia, or bureaucracy or what,” said Kirk Read, a nurse in San Francisco who has spoken with the company several times. “There’s no excuse for them to be taking this long when there is a blood shortage.” Read more from Dustin Gardiner of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage and the best of the rest of the news.