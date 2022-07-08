California To Make Its Own Insulin, Sell It For Cheaper: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that California will produce its own “low cost” insulin, stating, “People should not go into debt to get lifesaving medication.” Newsom said that the state budget he recently signed includes $100 million for California to “contract and make [its] own insulin at a cheaper price, close to at cost, and to make it available to all.” Read more from The Hill, Orange County Register and CNN.

Feinstein Reinforces Support For Abortion Rights: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she would support a carve-out to the filibuster as a way to codify abortion rights. "Let me be clear: If it comes down to protecting the filibuster or protecting a woman's right to choose, there should be no question that I will vote to protect a woman's right to choose," Feinstein said in a statement. Read more from Axios and The Hill. Keep scrolling for more abortion news.

