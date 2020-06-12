A traveling nurse who pitched in after retirement. A phlebotomist who loved her job and was loved by her patients. A driver transporting senior care residents to medical appointments. These are the people just added to “Lost on the Frontline,” a special series from The Guardian and KHN that profiles health care workers who died of COVID-19. (The Staffs of KHN and The Guardian, 6/12)

Public health officials are confronting growing pressure — and threats — across the country as the backlash to the coronavirus response continues. Senior health officials from seven California counties have resigned or retired since March 15. (Lauren Weber and Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Michelle R. Smith, The Associated Press, 6/12)

Overcrowded Neighborhoods Have Been Particularly Vulnerable To Pandemic : About one in six Californians — 6.3 million people — lives in overcrowded houses or apartments that make it difficult to isolate from one another, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Overcrowded housing is defined as households where there are more people than rooms of all types, besides bathrooms. CalMatters collected case data from 10 California counties with large numbers of infected people in late May, totaling nearly 69,783 confirmed cases in 659 neighborhoods, or about 69% of all the state’s cases at the time. The 20% of neighborhoods with the highest rate of overcrowded households were compared with the 20% of neighborhoods with the least overcrowding. The pattern was startlingly consistent across the counties, whether urban or rural, coastal or inland, northern or southern. Only in Sacramento was there no link between household crowding and COVID-19. Read more from Jackie Botts and Lo Benichou of CalMatters .

With higher transmissions, there is a chance that the nation’s most populous county could run out of intensive care unit beds in two to four weeks, officials said Wednesday. The numbers have not reached danger levels yet, but health officials said they are monitoring conditions carefully for any signs of new pressures on hospitals.

LA Officials Attribute Biggest Single-Day Jump In Cases Partly To Backlog Of Tests : A day before Los Angeles County is set to allow businesses in several industries like gyms, day camps, zoos, film production and more, to reopen after forcing them to close to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, officials reported the highest single-day jump of coronavirus cases to date. LA County public health officials announced 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 11, bringing the total number of positive cases identified in the county as of Thursday to 68,875. Although the number of new cases reported Thursday was the biggest single-day jump to date, about 600 of them were from a backlog of test results, officials said.

Bay Area News Group: Coronavirus: Where Are California’s Outbreaks And Why?

As individual counties move with varying speed to reopen after nearly three months of the COVID-19 pandemic shelter in place, California public health officials are keeping a close watch on the surge in new cases, especially in 11 counties. State Department of Public Health officials are following outbreaks in hard-hit Los Angeles County, but also the rising number of cases in more rural counties, such as Kings and Imperial. (Ross, 6/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: UCSF Researchers Release Final Results Of Mass Coronavirus Testing In Remote Bolinas

Mass coronavirus testing in the Marin County town of Bolinas in April revealed no active COVID-19 infections and little to no previous infections among 1,880 residents and first responders, researchers announced Thursday. Researchers at UCSF, who analyzed tests taken in April, said the findings show the effectiveness of sheltering in place — made easier by the remote location of the coastal enclave miles from any highway. (Moench, 6/11)

Los Angeles Times: A Revolt Against Wearing Masks Creates A New Coronavirus Danger As California Reopens

As California rapidly reopens its economy, health officials have made clear the only way to avoid a wave of new coronavirus infections is with strict safety rules, including social distancing, limits on the capacity of businesses and wearing face coverings when around other people. But a mask rebellion is underway in some parts of the state, with residents pushing back on mandatory face-covering rules even with coronavirus cases on the rise and as more businesses open their doors and some people yearn to return to old routines. (Money, Fry, Lai and Lin, 6/12)

Los Angeles Times: Orange County Rescinds Coronavirus Mask Mandate

Orange County residents no longer have to wear masks in public, officials announced Thursday — an abrupt shift in health orders following weeks of debate over the use of face coverings to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Masks will go from being required to being strongly recommended in public settings under a revised order from new Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau. (Money, Fry and Lai, 6/11)

Sacramento Bee: What Tiny Bolinas CA Can Tell Researchers About Coronavirus

In the isolated Northern California town of Bolinas, no more than three out of every 1,000 residents had antibodies indicating they previously had a case of COVID-19, according to researchers at the University of California, San Francisco. The research team found in earlier diagnostic testing that Bolinas reidents were negative for active infections with the new coronavirus. It’s more formally known as SARS-CoV-2, it causes COVID-19, and researchers were interested to learn how the new coronavirus spread such a small Marin County town. (Anderson, 6/11)

Sacramento Bee: CA Sets Rules For Rationing Health Care During Pandemic

What happens if there isn’t enough medical equipment available to treat every person who gets sick with COVID-19? Who gets an ICU bed? Who gets a ventilator? The California Department of Public Health has a new plan for that worst-case scenario. On June 9, the CDPH released new pandemic crisis care guidelines, after more than 60 community and advocacy organizations representing millions of Californians objected to the first set of guidelines the department released in April. (Hoplamazian, 6/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: If You Attended A Bay Area Protest, Should You Self-Quarantine? Get A Coronavirus Test?

Recent demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality have drawn thousands from across the Bay Area: marching through city centers, onto highways and even across the Golden Gate Bridge. Photos and videos showed many protesters wearing masks as a coronavirus precaution. But the massive gatherings amid the pandemic have raised the question: What health actions, if any, should demonstrators take afterward? (Hwang, 6/12)

Bay Area News Group: Coronavirus: Here's What's Reopening Friday In The Bay Area

San Francisco on Friday is set to reopen outdoor restaurant dining, Monterey County will welcome back tourists, Sacramento County will open its bars and Los Angeles County will let gyms resume business, as counties around the state continue to loosen their coronavirus shelter-in-place orders. But figuring out what you can do — and where — can be an exercise in confusion as the Bay Area and state remain governed by a tapestry of divergent rules. Who opens what depends on a host of complex factors, including permission from the state and calculations made by individual counties’ health officials even as COVID-19 case counts in the Bay Area and across California continue to rise. The state has now reported more than 140,000 cases and 4,800 deaths. (Kendall, 6/11)

Los Angeles Times: Nearly 160 Coronavirus Vaccines Are In The Works. Here's A Closer Look At The Science

In the world of virology, the nomenclature of war comes easy. The human body is a citadel that relies on the immune system to defend it. A virus is an attacking army that does everything it can to overrun those defenses. Vaccines help. Though they do not prevent the virus from causing an infection, they can control the infection before it leads to symptoms and disease. By staging a scrimmage against the immune system, vaccines teach the body to enlist and train a specialized force of white blood cells and antibodies that are called up in the event of a life-threatening attack. (Curwen, 6/12)

Bay Area News Group: Coronavirus: Younger Patients Behind California Spike In Cases?

New COVID-19 cases are rising across California as counties reopen, but the state isn’t seeing a similar spike in hospital visits and deaths from the disease, suggesting its progression may have entered a new phase. Experts aren’t quite sure what to make of the trend, but one surprising theory is gaining traction: that the people now getting sick are younger, healthier and less likely to suffer severe illness. (Woolfolk and Deruy, 6/11)

Los Angeles Times: Homelessness Jumped 13% In L.A. Before The Coronavirus Hit

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent to curb homelessness, the number of people without a home in Los Angeles grew last year for the fifth time in the last six years, officials announced Friday. And that was before the pandemic. The double-digit increases reported in both the city and county reflected the status in January, when the annual count is taken, and before the novel coronavirus thrashed the region’s economy, raising the likelihood of a new wave of people losing their homes. (Oreskes and Smith, 6/12)

Southern California News Group: Disneyland Reopening Announcement Sparks Online Petition To Hold Off Due To Coronavirus

On June 10, Disneyland announced plans to reopen its theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District in July following a nearly three-month closure due to the spread of novel coronavirus. Many fans rejoiced on social media about the chance to return to the beloved theme park. Some, however, were more skeptical, tweeting whether it was too soon for a theme park to open and calling Disneyland a non-essential business that shouldn’t be operating during a global pandemic. (Fadroski, 6/12)

Sacramento Bee: San Joaquin Valley Now On COVID-19 Watchlist For State

As California more fully reopens its economy this month, the San Joaquin Valley is emerging as a trouble spot for coronavirus infections and hospitalization, prompting the state to put most of the Valley’s counties under a special watch this week. Of the 15 California counties with the highest percentage of positive coronavirus tests over the past two weeks, eight sit squarely in the Valley, a McClatchy review of state health data as of mid-week shows. The eight counties — Kings, Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Madera, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced — comprise the entire Valley. (Bizjak, Kasler, Chesler and Yoon-Hendricks, 6/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Tesla Safety Chief: Coronavirus Not Circulating At Fremont Facility

Electric carmaker Tesla said there have been no workplace transmissions of COVID-19 at its Fremont facilities since it restarted production lines last month after county health officials confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the plant. In the first confirmation from Tesla of cases of the virus, health and safety chief Laurie Shelby told employees in an email obtained by The Chronicle that employees have been exposed to the virus mainly through family members or housemates. (DiFeliciantonio, 6/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Nurses Lie Outside San Francisco City Hall, Call For Health Care Reform

Mariana Rivera worked an overnight shift caring for critical patients in the hospital, slept a few hours and then drove from San Jose to San Francisco with two co-workers-turned-friends. For months, the 33-year-old nurse has been on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus — caring for patients on ventilators, dealing with a shortage of personal protective equipment, serving as the eyes and ears for family members forbidden from being with their dying relatives. (Bauman, 6/11)

Sacramento Bee: COVID-19 Outbreak At Placer County Jail In Auburn

At least 11 current inmates in the Placer County jail and a correctional officer have tested positive for COVID-19 as officials work to contain an outbreak at the Auburn jail. The Placer County sheriff’s office on May 30 announced that it was isolating two inmates at the jail after finding they had low-grade fevers. They tested positive for COVID-19 and staff put them in special cells meant to curb the spread of the disease, the department said previously. (Pohl, 6/11)

Fresno Bee: Fresno City Staff Lays Out Plan For $92.8M COVID-19 Plan

The Fresno City Council got its first peek Thursday at Mayor Lee Brand’s plans for the $92.8 million in federal funding the city has received to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the local economy. The CARES Act funding the city received from the federal government would be split between $27 million for community efforts, $25 million for city efforts and $40.8 million potentially for revenue replacement and payroll coverage, according to the plan. (Miller, 6/11)

Sacramento Bee: Rocklin’s Quarry Park Adventures To Reopen In Phase 3

As California heads into Phase 3 of its reopening, outdoor recreational sites have the green light to welcome customers beginning Friday. Rocklin’s Quarry Park Adventures has announced its plan to reopen Friday, along with a slew of new protocols to comply with social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Pham, 6/11)