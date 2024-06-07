People’s Park At UC Berkeley Can Be Developed Into Housing, Justices Rule: The California Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for UC Berkeley to build housing for students and unhoused people in historic People’s Park. The park in recent years became a refuge for homeless people and a magnet for drugs, rats, and crime. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, and CalMatters.

Newsom, Lawmakers Argue Over Budget Deficit As The Clock Ticks: With a June 15 deadline looming, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats in the state Legislature are working to settle their differences over access to public health care services and delaying minimum wage increases for workers as they cut their way out of California’s $45 billion budget deficit. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

