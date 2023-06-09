Newsom Proposes Constitutional Amendment For Gun Control: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday called for a U.S. constitutional amendment on gun control that would ban assault weapons and mandate background checks and waiting periods for purchasing firearms, a proposal that has little chance of passing in a nation deeply divided on the issue. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee and San Francisco Chronicle.

San Francisco Sheriff Steps Up Enforcement Against Drug Use: The San Francisco sheriff unveiled plans Thursday to deploy an emergency team in the Tenderloin and SoMa to arrest drug dealers and compel people using drugs into treatment, stepping up a controversial effort by Mayor London Breed to confront the city’s fentanyl crisis. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

