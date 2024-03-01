San Diego City College Campus Potentially Exposed To Tuberculosis: Employees, students, and children potentially were exposed to tuberculosis over a five-month period at San Diego City College, county health officials said Thursday. The dates of potential exposure are from Sept. 15, 2023, to Feb. 21. Read more from Times of San Diego.

Palomar Health OKs Deal With Mesa Rock Health Care Services: Palomar Health’s board of directors approved a 15-year management services agreement Thursday that will have its top management begin working for a private nonprofit company, a decision intended to stabilize the public health care district’s declining finances. Some in the community said they were uncomfortable with the move, calling it a hasty reduction of the elected hospital board’s administrative powers. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

