Food Banks Feeling Pinched: The Agriculture Department has halted millions of dollars worth of deliveries to food banks without explanation, according to food bank leaders in six states. For the Central California Food Bank, that means a loss of 500,000 pounds of expected food deliveries worth $850,000 just for April through July. Read more from Politico and The New York Times.

Oakland Homeless Shelters At Risk Of Closing: The director of Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency says he will have to shut down Wood Street shelters in West Oakland by the end of March because the city had not paid his organization. About 90 homeless residents live at the sites. Read more from The Oaklandside.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.