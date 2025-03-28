Sharp Seeks Prompt Payment From Cash-Strapped Palomar: Palomar Health faces a demand from Sharp HealthCare to immediately repay $26 million — the principal and interest on a loan — or face a lawsuit alleging it violated the terms of an exclusive negotiating agreement. Palomar’s board of trustees met Thursday in closed session to discuss “significant exposure to litigation,” but reported no votes taken. Read more from The San Diego Union Tribune.

Prescription Drug Settlement Reached: Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging Californians to check their eligibility to file a claim in a nearly $40 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex. People who purchased certain drugs to treat asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health conditions may be able to get money back. Read more from the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

