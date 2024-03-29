Price Of Housing In L.A Has Negative Effects On Health: Increased housing costs make it harder for people to afford healthy food and medical care, a situation disproportionately faced by Black and Latino residents in Los Angeles County. The health survey by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took a deeper look at racial and ethnic health disparities. Read more from the LAist.

Anti-Vaping Settlement Will Be Put To Use In San Francisco Schools: Two of the biggest players in the e-cigarette industry will cover the salaries and benefits of 76 nurses, counselors and health educators in San Francisco schools next year in just the first of three expected rounds of funding from a legal settlement with the vaping giants. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.