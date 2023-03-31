ACA Ruling Won’t Affect Most Californians: A federal judge's ruling Thursday against the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that insurers cover preventive health screenings for cancer, mental illness, and other conditions won't affect most Californians because state law mandates that coverage for state-regulated insurers, said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the ACA ruling.

$104 Million In Medical Accounts Still Unclaimed: Tens of thousands of people who work in San Francisco — or used to — have money sitting in a city medical reimbursement fund that they may not know about. If their accounts aren’t activated by April 2026, the city says, they’ll lose their money forever. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

